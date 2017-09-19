Need to return an Amazon order? Kohl’s will soon take care of that for you

Why it matters to you If you live near a Kohl's location, dropping off an Amazon item may be simpler than packing up your return and scheduling a pickup.

Initially launching in 82 retail locations within Chicago and Los Angeles, Kohl’s will soon accept and process returns of products purchased by Amazon.com customers. Starting during October, Kohl’s will pack and ship these items to Amazon return centers for no additional cost to customers.

Speaking about the free service, Kohl’s Chief Administrative Officer Richard Schepp said “We are thrilled to launch this unprecedented and innovative concept, allowing customers to bring in their unpackaged Amazon returns to Kohl’s and we will pack them, ship them, and return them to Amazon for free. This is a great example of how Kohl’s and Amazon are leveraging each other’s strengths.”

In addition to packaging items for free, the brick and mortar retailer will be creating “designated parking spots” for customers dropping off an Amazon return. These spots will likely be located near the entrance of the store. Kohl’s hasn’t released specific details on how returns will be inventoried, but it’s likely an Amazon customer will receive some form of receipt when products are dropped off at Kohl’s retail locations.

Assuming this test run is successful, Amazon and Kohl’s could expand the service out to all 1,100+ retail locations across the United States. In addition, Amazon could bring the core framework of this service to the online retailer’s most recent acquisition, Whole Foods. Hypothetically, Amazon could setup a return center within Whole Foods to process all online order returns.

Of course, this isn’t the first mention of the working partnership between Amazon and Kohl’s. Earlier this month, Kohl’s announced that an “Amazon smart home experience” would be created within ten stores in Chicago and Los Angeles. Kohl’s customers will be able to test products like the various Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV set-top box as well as Fire tablets.

Essentially, customers will be able to experience what the Alexa voice-controlled ecosystem has to offer prior to making a purchase. In addition, customers can request that an Amazon associate visit their home in order to recommend products as well as install those smart products within their home.