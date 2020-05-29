How to update Uconnect Infotainment Systems

Uconnect is the infotainment system used in most of Fiat-Chrysler automobiles. If you drive a newer Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, or even a Maserati, you’re likely to see some version of the software running on the screen in your dash. It’s a powerful system with many features, but like any complicated software, it needs to be updated from time to time with bug fixes and improvements to the interface.

That can be a real pain for people who bought a car and didn’t plan on updating its software in addition to all of the other maintenance needs. Thankfully for them (and everyone else), the updates are quite easy to perform, and can even be done at home with the right tools. Let’s take a closer look at how to update Uconnect.

Further Reading

At a dealer service center

The easiest way to update Uconnect is to have the dealer service center perform the upgrade when your vehicle is in the shop. Technicians can quickly determine the current version of your software and install the update more quickly than you can at home. The service center may not check for an update on its own, so it’s important to ask for one if you know it’s necessary. In most cases, a technician will be able to completely run through the update process in the amount of time it takes to perform other maintenance on your vehicle.

At home

To perform the update yourself, you will need a computer, your vehicle with the Uconnect system nearby, and an empty 4GB USB memory stick. To check for an update, go here and enter your VIN to see which versions of the software are available. If an update is available, you will be asked to insert the USB drive into your computer. The website also has a tutorial and a wizard that will walk you through the download and update steps. The process uses a separate download tool, but it can be performed manually if the tool is not available.

Once the download is complete, the tool will allow you to transfer the file directly to a USB drive. You can then remove the USB drive and take it to your vehicle, which must remain running and parked for the duration of the upload. Once the USB stick has been inserted, the vehicle should alert you to the current version of Uconnect that is running and to the version that you’re about to install. Make sure that the version you’re installing has a higher number than the one currently running.

What’s next for Uconnect?

The next big step forward for Uconnect is coming soon. Uconnect 5 will roll out to new FCA vehicles, beginning with the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, in Fall 2020. More vehicles will follow shortly after, but the real news is the leap in functionality and flexibility that the new system will bring to the company’s vehicles. Uconnect 5 will run on Android, which means a whole world of possibilities just opened up for the system. Users will be able to update with over-the-air deliveries, just like they do with their Android smartphones, and they’ll be able to set up six different user profiles to deliver the right experience to the right people.

The new system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Alexa-on-Demand. Up to two devices can be connected at the same time using Bluetooth. If you have an Alexa-powered device at home, you can remotely set climate controls and other vehicle options from inside your house. The system’s natural voice functionality also lets users change the temperature and other settings hands-free.

Editors' Recommendations