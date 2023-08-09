I don’t want to go to work. I don’t want to go to the grocery store. I don’t want to go to the gas station. Increasingly, I’m able to skip out on any of these annoyances. With electric vehicles, for instance, you can just plug in your car at home. Well, if you have a home vehicle charger, you can. And with the cutely named Juicebox (no, this isn’t a grocery home delivery deal) you can get all of your charging done at home, on the cheap. Now, through the end of the day, the Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger is only $459. It’s usually $579, so that means you’re getting a $120 savings. Again, this is only available until 1 AM EST, so you have a little bit of time to grab one, but if you know you need it, do yourself a favor and tap the button below now.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger

The Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger is a level 2 smart EV charging station. It’s designed to work with all electric vehicles on the market today (including Tesla, so you don’t have to run out to a Tesla Supercharger) via an adapter. What’s nice about the Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger is that — unlike a traditional charging station — it’s built to save you money. For example, since it is a smart device, it can be scheduled to charge only when electric grid rates are at their lowest. An app connects to the charger directly, letting you go about your day while your car is charging. You’ll get updates about your car’s progress on the go. JuiceNet, which is the name of the app, can also remind you to charge your car if you ever get lazy about it, too!

So, if you want to increase your life’s convenience, consider grabbing a Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger today. And we really do mean today. It’s not going off the market or anything, but after 1 AM EST this deal is done, along with your chances to save $120 off the $579 device. So, get your Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger by 1 AM EST to lock it in at $459. All you need to do is tap the button below. Then, go ahead and look at the best electric cars of 2023, you just saved $120 towards getting one, after all.

