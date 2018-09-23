Digital Trends
Cars

Porsche puts the brakes on production of diesel cars

Eric Brackett
By

Porsche has become the first German automobile brand to abandon diesel fuels. In a press release,  the company indicated that it wanted to focus more of its efforts on hybrid and electric cars.

Oliver Blume, Porsche’s CEO, said that diesel remained an important technology, but said that it was largely secondary in the realm of sports cars, and noted that demand for diesel vehicles had been falling for some time.

“Porsche is not demonizing diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology,” Blume said. “We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free. Naturally we will continue to look after our existing diesel customers with the professionalism they expect.”

While Porsche might not have anything against diesel cars, it is clear that sales figures have been falling for some time. A report from European Auto News notes that diesel sales have fallen in recent years. In Porsche’s home country of Germany, Diesel sales fell to a decade-low of 38 percent. Traditional gasoline-powered cars make up about 58 percent of the market. Alternative options, such as hybrids or electric cars, are doubling or tripling in volume, but remain at a smaller share than the other options.

It’s worth noting that many of diesel’s woes may come down to politics. The EU has imposed stricter environmental regulations regarding diesel vehicles. Auto manufacturers have pushed back against these rules arguing that they are too broad. Car manufacturers concede that older diesel vehicles do have problems, but argue that they can be improved, whereas newer diesel vehicles are more environmentally friendly.

However, a study which was recently released by The International Council on Clean Transportation has demonstrated that diesel cars fail to meet the EU’s emission standards. Their study found that the even the most efficient diesel cars were “more than twice the type-approval limits.” Less efficient models were as much as 18 times the approved limit.

Regardless of the reasoning, Porsche’s decision to end diesel cars may prompt other companies to do the same. On the other hand, a hole in the market could provide an opening for competitors, so diesel fans will likely have some options for the time being.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more
will high res radar make tomorrows cars safer rab display
Features

Will high-res radar make tomorrow’s cars safer?

Modern cars have sensors designed to make driving safer. The problem? They don’t work well. A combination of radar, lidar, and cameras is a solution, but we aren’t there yet.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
2019 BMW Z4
Cars

BMW’s redesigned Z4 gets two turbocharged engines, long list of tech features

The redesigned BMW Z4 will be available in sDrive30i Roadster and M40i Roadster guises when it goes on sale next year. The more powerful M40i will do zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, according to BMW.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
faulty radars compromising nissan emergency braking system foward radar issue sentra feat
Cars

Exclusive: Faulty radars are compromising Nissan’s emergency braking system

Faulty radar modules are causing the automatic emergency braking system in select 2018 Nissan vehicles to turn off. AEB is designed to alert a driver of proximity to the car ahead, and apply the brakes when the driver can't.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

The future is closer than you'd think: Companies around the world are working on flying car models, with many successful tests! Here are all the flying cars and taxis currently in development, and how they work!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018 1
Smart Home

Here’s how to pre-order everything Amazon announced this week

Amazon announced new devices available in its Echo, Fire TV, and AmazonBasics lineups. Most of the devices aren't available quite yet but if you head over to Amazon, you can pre-order them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
tesla dashcam feature coming soon cameras
Cars

Tesla says dash cam feature using car’s built-in cameras is coming soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is promising the next version of Autopilot, which is expected imminently, will include a dash cam feature that uses the car's built-in cameras. It's a feature many Tesla drivers have long been asking for.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 cadillac xt4 review feat
Product Review

With the XT4, Cadillac's tech game goes from frustrating to first class

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is the American luxury brand’s first small SUV, slotting under the XT5. Aimed at younger buyers, the XT4 is intended to be a nurturing product — something to introduce new customers and lead to future Cadillac…
Posted By Miles Branman
echo auto lifestyle
Cars

Amazon Alexa can now hitch a ride in any car with Echo Auto

At its massive hardware event, Amazon unveiled Echo Auto, a dashboard-mounted device that adds Alexa to any car. It's one of myriad ways Amazon is trying to integrate Alexa with cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Cars

Aced it! Tesla’s Model 3 earns a five-star crash-test rating

The results are in and they're great: the rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 has aced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's different crash tests and earned a five-star safety rating.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Audi A4 (European-market version)
Cars

Audi’s subscription service lets you roll in style without commitment

Audi expanded its mobility options by launching a car subscription service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For $1,395, buyers can choose from five models (including the Q7, the Q5, and the A4) and swap cars twice a month.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Brakes
Cars

Stop the madness! Here's how to fix those squeaky brakes

Few noises are worse than the sound of squeaky brakes. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to go about fixing the issue without giving up your weekend or investing a small fortune. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
Mercedes-AMG Project One prototype
Cars

Get your camera out: Mercedes-AMG Project One supercar tests on public roads

The Mercedes-AMG Project One is a hybrid supercar incorporating genuine Formula One racing DNA. The $2.7 million Project One is entering its final stage of development, including public-road testing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
inside bonneville salt flats land speed racing 2019 jetta feature
Cars

At Bonneville, a 210-mph Volkswagen Jetta is nothing unusual

The Bonneville Salt Flats are the ultimate temple of speed. Follow along as Volkswagen attempts to set a record with a modified economy car, and see what makes Bonneville so special.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle