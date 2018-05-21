Shelby will roll out 10 new limited-edition ’67 Mustang GT500 Super Snakes

Share

One of the most iconic muscle cars in history is getting another lap around the track. Shelby American just announced that they will be producing a very limited number of the 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Super Snake, one of which was unveiled in Gardena, California. Owning one of these babies won’t be cheap, though — buying one will run you a cool quarter million dollars.

As Shelby American president Gary Patterson explained, their “continuation” line allows them to bring classic cars back to today’s roads. “We’re fulfilling the dream of Carroll Shelby and Don McCain. Shelby built an engineering study dubbed the ‘Super Snake’ for high-speed tire testing by Goodyear in 1967,” he said. “The program never came to fruition, until now.”

McCain wanted to build an even faster GT500 back in 1967 for the Goodyear tests. The beefed-up prototype sported a 427-cubic-inch racing motor that pumped out 520 horsepower. Shelby added heavy duty front disc brakes, a Detroit Locker rear end, and rear traction bars. The car reportedly hit 170 on a Texas race track, a world record for its class.

According to Motor Authority, McCain proposed a limited run of 50 vehicles at the then-astounding price of $8,000. Unfortunately, no one wanted to buy the car, as it was too expensive. The original prototype was recently sold at auction for $1.3 million to a collector.

The ten new reinvigorated Super Snake fastbacks will be built to order from donor 1967 Mustangs in Pennsylvania, complete with factory VINs and original titles.

The cars will be stripped down and rebuilt with new sheet metal, with a four-barrel Holley carburetor atop a 550-horsepower 427 big-block V-8. A Top Loader four-speed manual will synch with the locking differential, but a five-speed or even an automatic transmission are options.

Each finished model will include a plaque with a Shelby serial number and the signatures of Carroll Shelby and Don McCain.

The Super Snake is enjoying somewhat of a resurgence, with a 750-horsepower Mustang GT introduced last year for the 50th anniversary. Trucks are getting in on the action as well, with an F-150 that can hold its own against race cars.

Each of the 10 cars will be built to order, and the price starts at $250,000.