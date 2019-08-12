Cars

This woman implanted her Tesla key into her arm

Emily Price
By

One woman has found the perfect solution for not losing her car keys: she implanted her key in her arm.

Software engineer Amie DD took the car-shaped key fob that Tesla gives owners to unlock their vehicle, and implanted part of it in her arm, which allows her to open her Tesla with her body rather than a traditional key.

She documented the entire process in a video as well as on the site Hackaday, you can get an excellent look at the step-by-step process there.

Essentially she took the valet card for her Tesla Model 3 and removed the chip from the physical card that allows the car to be unlocked. Then, with the help of a body-modification studio and a gentleman named Pineapple, she was able to implant that card into her forearm.

In order to make it safe, she had the card encased in biopolymer. She told The Verge that the hack works; however, her arm is still swollen where the implant was placed, which makes it so she needs to be very close to the vehicle for it to work.

Amie says she’s ordered two more keys and plans to have a Tesla service technician come out to her home and show her how he pairs the keys to her vehicle.

Amie’s hack isn’t the only Tesla hack we’ve come across this week. Security researcher Truman Kain debuted his Surveillance Detection Scout at Defcon this year.

Kain’s hack essentially transforms the Model 3 into a surveillance bot that can spot, track, and store license plates as well as faces that it encounters.

To make it work, he essentially hacked into the dashboard of the Tesla Model S using the USB port on the dashboard and made it so the vehicle’s built-in cameras were being used as a surveillance system rather than to just detect the presence of nearby vehicles.

“It’s meant to be another set of eyes, to help out and tell you it’s seen a license plate following you over multiple days or even multiple turns of a single trip.”

Of course, there’s definitely a risk that the car following you every day might just be a neighbor with a similar work schedule.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
hyundai electric race car 2019 frankfurt motor show logo
Cars

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but where will it compete?

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but won't offer any details other details on the car or where it will race. All will be revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, where the Hyundai electric racer will make its public debut.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevrolet’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
avis ai technology scans rental cars for damage busy night highway
Cars

Avis is testing A.I. tech that scans your rental car for damage

Avis Budget Group is running a pilot program for automated vehicle inspections. The system being tested uses CCTV cameras to scan vehicles, and A.I. to review the images for damage and potential maintenance issues.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen
Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit -- which accused it of selling defective infotainment systems -- for $17 million. It admits no wrongdoing, but customers claim MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch often froze.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Review
Cars

Thieves are using high-tech methods to drive off in high-tech cars

Cars are becoming increasingly high-tech, so thieves are getting smarter to keep up. Code grabbing hardware widely available online lets them duplicate a key fob's code and get into a car without breaking a window or bending a door.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 nissan maxima pricing and specs
Cars

2020 Nissan Maxima gets more standard safety tech, keeps V6 grunt

The 2020 Nissan Maxima gets the Nissan Safety Shield 360 bundle of driver aids as standard equipment, but the 300-horsepower sedan remains largely unchanged otherwise. Pricing starts at $35,145.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best hatchbacks vw golf lifestyle
Buying Guides

The best hatchbacks for 2019 are small in size and big on tech

The hatchback segment isn't huge, but there are still plenty of good options to choose from. Here, we've rounded up the best hatchbacks available in America, whether you're a fan of efficiency or looks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bosch bringing 3d technology to in car information and infotainment screens display 2
Cars

Bosch wants to give your car’s instrument cluster a full 3D makeover

Bosch is working on integrating passive 3D technology into your car's dashboard. The company's research shows drivers view and interpret information much faster when it's presented in 3D.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla model 3 explodes after rear ending a tow truck in russia gagorun explosion
News

Tesla Model 3 traveling on Autopilot explodes twice after hitting a tow truck

The driver of a Tesla Model 3 and his kids are lucky to be alive after the electric sedan rear-ended a parked tow truck, exploded twice, and burned to the ground. The driver told investigators he was using Autopilot at the time of the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
former harley davidson engineer erik buells fuell fluid long range e bike 03 1
Cars

The Fuell Fluid is a long-range ebike fueled by its Harley-Davidson heritage

Fuell's Fluid performance urban mobility ebike is unique due to its heritage. Fuell's CTO is American Motorcycle Association Hall of Fame member Erik Buell, and its first ebike is built to go farther and faster than its competitors.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 porsche cayenne turbo s e hybrid delivers 670 hp electrified punch tseh 1
Cars

Porsche expands its hybrid range with three gasoline-electric Cayennes

Porsche expanded its range of electrified performance cars by releasing three hybrid variants of the Cayenne SUV. The range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrids pair a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor to deliver 670 hp.
Posted By Ronan Glon