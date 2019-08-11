Cars

Mod turns Tesla Model S into surveillance bot that tracks faces, license plates

Aaron Mamiit
By

A mod created by security researcher Truman Kain is capable of transforming a Tesla Model S into a surveillance bot that can spot, track, and store license plates and faces.

Kain debuted the Surveillance Detection Scout at the Defcon 27 hacker conference, which took place over the weekend in Las Vegas. The project plugs an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier computer into the USB port of the Tesla Model S dashboard to turn the electric vehicle’s built-in cameras into a surveillance system for additional protection.

The tool, which is also compatible with the Model X and Model 3, uses open-source image recognition software that alerts the vehicle’s owner if it keeps seeing the same license plate. If the car is parked, it will also be monitoring the faces that the cameras see and send an alert if someone keeps appearing. According to Kain, the mod aims to warn Tesla owners if someone is surveying the electric vehicle to steal or sabotage it, or worse, break into the driver’s home.

The alerts are delayed by about a minute because of the video recording time, and Tesla owners who would like to upgrade their vehicle with the mod will need to create their own web server. The project uses off-the-shelf hardware and available code though, so anybody with working knowledge on the required components will be able to use the Surveillance Detection Scout.

“It turns your Tesla into an A.I.-powered surveillance station,” said Kain. “It’s meant to be another set of eyes, to help out and tell you it’s seen a license plate following you over multiple days or even multiple turns of a single trip.”

Kain, meanwhile, admitted that transforming the Tesla’s built-in cameras, which are the same ones used for the vehicles’ Autopilot and Sentry Mode, into surveillance devices presents an ethical issue. He purposely left out a feature that will allow a large group of Surveillance Detection Scout systems to combine license plate recognition data to create a crowdsourced version of the commercial automatic license plate reader systems, which have been banned for police use in some states.

The Surveillance Detection Scout also carries the risk of sending alerts against innocent people, such as neighbors who drive or walk within the same area. There are also some privacy implications, as the data that a single Tesla vehicle can collect may open up avenues for abuse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler
Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

When it decided to set up a self-driving car maintenance hub in Arizona, Waymo looked at how airports are run in order to make it work. The company also partnered with a large dealership chain to keep its autonomous test fleet on the road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Buick Encore GX
Cars

2020 Buick Encore GX will rely on turbocharged three-cylinder power

The 2020 Buick Encore GX will slot between the standard Encore and the Envision in Buick's lineup. Buick is keeping most other details under wraps until closer to the Encore GX's 2020 launch, but a leaked order guide has revealed the engine…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen
Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit -- which accused it of selling defective infotainment systems -- for $17 million. It admits no wrongdoing, but customers claim MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch often froze.
Posted By Ronan Glon
rogue power ripper atv is the jeep wrangler of scooter world 3
Cars

The Ripper ATV is a motorized skateboard that thinks it’s a Jeep Wrangler

Rogue Power developed the Jeep Wrangler of the scooter world. Called Ripper ATV, it's a four-wheeled machine with a surprisingly advanced suspension, and an engine borrowed from a Honda lawnmower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mitsubishi 99 problems all fixable has but they re 2
Cars

Mitsubishi’s got 99 problems … but they’re all fixable

Mitsubishi is the fastest-growing Asian car brand on the market today, but it’s not all puppies and sunshine for the Diamond Star brand. We take a look at the challenges the company faces, and what it can do about them.
Posted By Chris Teague
fisker plans to release electric pickup truck with 300 mile range in 2022 teaser
Cars

Is Fisker preparing to throw its hat in the electric pickup ring?

Electric car startup Fisker released an enigmatic, computer-generated teaser image that seems to show a pickup. The electrified truck will ride on the same platform as Fisker's upcoming SUV, and it will reach showrooms in about 2022.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Review
Cars

Thieves are using high-tech methods to drive off in high-tech cars

Cars are becoming increasingly high-tech, so thieves are getting smarter to keep up. Code grabbing hardware widely available online lets them duplicate a key fob's code and get into a car without breaking a window or bending a door.
Posted By Ronan Glon
carbon nanotubes could replace copper wiring in cars 2018 chevrolet malibu hybrid
Cars

Aluminum-carbon nanotubes could replace copper wiring in cars, report says

The average car features up to 60 pounds of copper wiring, but researchers are looking to reduce some of that weight. Combining aluminum with carbon nanotubes could be the solution, those researchers believe.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
volkswagen id r electric car tianmen mountain china record attempt i d
Cars

Volkswagen I.D. R electric car heads to China to chase another record

The Volkswagen I.D. R electric car has set records in the United States and Germany, and now Volkswagen and driver Romain Dumas hope to add a challenging Chinese road to their list of triumphs.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 nissan maxima pricing and specs
Cars

2020 Nissan Maxima gets more standard safety tech, keeps V6 grunt

The 2020 Nissan Maxima gets the Nissan Safety Shield 360 bundle of driver aids as standard equipment, but the 300-horsepower sedan remains largely unchanged otherwise. Pricing starts at $35,145.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW 530e Wireless Charging
Cars

Enoll now to test BMW’s wireless charging system for electric vehicles

Available on the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid, the company's wireless charging system includes a wireless ground pad, and car pad affixed to the underside of the vehicle. The system then wirelessly charges the 530e over a gap of about 3 inches.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
porsche taycan electric car prototype goes 0 124 mph 26 times in a row acceleration testing
Cars

Porsche staged 26 acceleration tests in a row to prove the Taycan could take it

The Porsche Taycan can accelerate from zero to 124 mph and back to 0 in under 10 seconds -- repeatedly. Porsche performed 26 back-to-back runs to make sure the Taycan was consistently quick.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein