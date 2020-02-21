Cars

New 109 kWh battery pack could give Tesla’s Model S 400-plus miles of range

By

Tesla engineers are working on a new, bigger battery pack that will put an end to range anxiety once and for all. The company hasn’t announced concrete plans to give its cars a generous bump in range, but an eagle-eyed hacker named Jason Hughes shed light on what’s secretly in the works by exploring recently-released firmware.

Posting on his Twitter account, Hughes explained he uncovered evidence pointing to the release of a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of about 109 kilowatt-hours. To add context, the biggest unit Tesla currently produces has a 100-kilowatt-hour capacity, and it gives the Model S up to 390 miles of range thanks to a recent over-the-air software update. The Model X can drive for up to 351 miles when equipped with this same battery.

The jump from 100 to 109 kilowatt-hours isn’t huge, but it’s enough to give the Model S over 400 miles of driving range in real-world conditions, a figure that would cement its status as the electric car segment‘s range champion. Company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk recently announced the 400-mile threshold was within reach, and he’s keeping his promise quicker than expected. The Model X is bigger, heavier, and less aerodynamic so pushing it over the 400-mile barrier will be more difficult, but an estimate in the vicinity of 375 miles isn’t unrealistic.

The Model S and the Model X recently received 17 and 23 miles of extra driving range, respectively, via the aforementioned software update, but Tesla can’t send out a new battery pack wirelessly. The change will be implemented on the assembly line, so motorists who want to benefit from the extra range will need to buy a new car. And, while nothing is official, we don’t expect the Model 3 and the Model Y will receive the 109-kilowatt-hour pack because they’re too small to sit on top of such a big battery. The S and the X will inaugurate it.

Tesla’s firmware seemingly contains a wealth of information, but there’s no word yet on how much the bigger pack will cost, when it will be available, and how long it will take to charge. The California-based company will likely announce its newest technology in the coming months to keep its recent winning streak going.

Editors' Recommendations

Tesla’s Cybertruck may be polarizing, but the Hot Wheels versions are pretty cool

Hot Wheels Cybertruck

Tesla allowed to restart work on its first European Gigafactory

2021 tesla model y electric crossover spotted testing in california render red

This company transforms Tesla’s Model 3 into a supercar-slaying track monster

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S gets up to 390 miles of range via over-the-air software update

tesla model s

LA fire department to go electric with first battery-powered fire truck in U.S.

LAFD's electric fire truck.

The best fuel-efficient cars for 2020

2020 Honda Fit

The best station wagons for 2020

Uber’s new dial-a-cab feature is basically just an old-school taxi service

The best sedans for 2020

Tesla recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs to fix a power steering problem

Best Gas Mileage SUVs for 2020: Nissan takes the top spot

2019 nissan kicks review feat

Ford recalls 230,000 vehicles over suspension issue that could cause a crash

ford recall concerns steering wheels logo

Mechanics will use Bosch’s VR tech to learn how to fix the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach E front view

Tesla ordered to suspend work on its first European Gigafactory

Polestar and Google plan a smartphone-like infotainment system