  1. Cars

Russian hacker tried to bribe Tesla employee, Elon Musk confirms

By

Tech giant Tesla was the target of a $1 million ransomware attack, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the FBI, 27-year-old Russian man Egor Igorevich Kriuchkiv was arrested on August 22 for conspiring to execute malware at Tesla’s Gigafactory Nevada. The hacker was part of a ransomware group that has reportedly committed previous ransomware attacks, though the FBI has yet to release information on the other targets.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the attempt on Twitter, calling the foiled plot a “serious attack.”

Kriuchkiv used a tourist visa to travel to the U.S. in July, in the hopes of convincing a Tesla employee to help introduce ransomware to Tesla’s servers.

The Russian-speaking employee then contacted informed both Tesla and the FBI about the proposed scheme. The employee, who was not publicly identified, was then used as a part of a month-long sting operation in which Kriuchkiv offered him $1 million in exchange for placing the malware in Tesla’s servers.

The sting operation not only revealed the ransomware plans for Gigafactory Nevada, but gave the FBI insight into previous attacks and the Russian group behind them. In the 25-page FBI complaint against Kriuchkiv, the Russian citizen has been arrested on counts of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer.

Digital Trends reached out to Tesla for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Ransomware has been a common tactic used by hackers to extort money. Earlier in August, Garmin reportedly paid millions in a ransomware attack that took down server access for over two weeks.

Editors' Recommendations

Powerbeats 2 owners can get $76 from Apple as part of class-action settlement

Powerbeats 2

Facebook calls Kenosha shooting mass murder after event promoted call to arms

facebook hacked

What is antivirus software, and how does it work?

what is antivirus software antivirustock02

TikTok sues Trump administration to block pending ban

tiktok logo next to trump

Bill & Ted writers reveal Face the Music’s axed medieval scene and sequel ideas

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music

2020 Republican National Convention Day 3: How to watch Mike Pence

how to watch the 2020 republican national convention day 3 trump pence

The DJI OM 4 is a smartphone gimbal with drone-like tracking

Elon Musk says we’re about to get a live look at the Neuralink brain-chip device

What you need to know about Epic Games’ feud with Apple (and Google)

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

Google’s Nest Hub will soon act as a concierge for your next hotel stay

google adt 450 million investment home security news nest hub

Microsoft Surface Duo: Unboxing and first impressions

surface duo unboxing first impressions

Fall Guys becomes the most downloaded game in PS Plus history

Fall Guys

Huge Google Chrome update includes improved tab groups and a built-in PDF reader

Mega evolutions are coming to Pokémon Go