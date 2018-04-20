The 2019 Lexus ES keeps with tradition but says bye-bye to inconspicuousness

Share

The current sixth-generation Lexus ES, the company’s venerable and hugely popular front-wheel drive luxury sedan, just turned six this year. With the automotive genus, specifically the passenger car species, that is getting quite old and so it’s naturally time for a next-generation replacement. Earlier this week, Lexus decided to reveal the seventh generation ahead of this year’s Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

Lexus didn’t have many words to say with its press release of the new 2019 ES sedan, we presume in an attempt to let the picture do the talking. But it’s safe to say that the new ES, although entering a new generation, will keep with the tradition of all other previous versions of being a nicer-driving Toyota Camry dressed up in a suit.

That means we wouldn’t be surprised if the new Lexus ES was designed using Toyota’s TNGA, or Toyota New Global Architecture. This is the same platform currently underpinning the front-wheel-driven Toyota Avalon, Corolla, Prius, and coincidentally, the Camry.

So expect the new 2019 Lexus ES to continue with its front-wheel drive layout as standard. Though rumors in recent time suggest the next-generation Lexus ES could gain an option for all-wheel drive. Again, no details are available just yet, but the current Lexus ES comes in gas-only and hybrid form. Naturally, we’re anticipating the same for the new model. The standard engine for the ES 350 is the same 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 as found in the Toyota Camry, but with 268 horsepower instead of 301.

The current ES 300h hybrid features a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder, mated to an electric motor for a total of 200 horsepower. On the fuel economy front, the result an EPA rating of 30 mpg city, 39 highway, and a combined average estimate of 40 mpg.

The Lexus ES isn’t known as a particularly exciting vehicle. But it’s clear that the new ES takes on a far more dramatic design than the outgoing model. You can also see lots of inspiration from Lexus’ latest flagship, the full-size LS sedan.

Most of the previous ES models also weren’t very sporty. But given Toyota’s recent change, favoring driving performance more considerably with newer vehicles, such as the impressive 301 horsepower Toyota Camry XSE V6 as of recent, it gives us hope that the new ES just might become a little bit more interesting, in a “from left-field” sort of way.