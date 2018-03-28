Cadillac shows its vision of urban luxury with the first-ever XT4 crossover

Share

Here’s a sentence we never thought we’d write: Cadillac is thinking small. General Motors’ luxury division introduced the first-ever XT4 crossover ahead of its official debut at the New York Auto Show. It slots under the XT5 as the company’s smallest and most affordable soft-roader.

In terms of size, Cadillac positioned the XT4 between BMW’s X1 and X3 models. It embraces the brand’s latest design language with styling cues such as sharp headlights with integrated LED running lights that stretch into the bumper and a wide shield-shaped grille. The back end looks even more striking thanks to hockey stick-shaped lights that run up the c-pillars. Cadillac played the curb appeal card; whether you love it or hate it, it’s difficult to deny the XT4 has presence.

The XT4 takes a big leap forward when it comes to in-car technology. The dashboard houses a big touchscreen with a smartphone-like menu. It runs the latest generation of Cadillac’s infotainment system. The brand promises the software boasts faster response times, improved voice recognition, and compatibility with an over-the-air updating system. The list of available tech features also includes a 15-watt wireless phone charger and a 4G LTE connection.

Pop the hood and you’ll find a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 232 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm, and it spins the XT4’s front wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can order all-wheel drive at an extra cost. Cadillac estimates the turbo four returns 25 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway, and 27 mpg in a combined cycle.

Built in Kansas, the 2019 Cadillac XT4 will go on sale in the fall. At launch, the lineup will include three trim levels named Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport, respectively. Pricing starts at $35,790.

The XT4 isn’t the only new model the company is displaying in New York, its adopted home town. It shares floor space with the updated 2019 CT6 sedan which gains an updated design, more tech features, and a brand-new 4.2-liter V8. Both cars kick off a bold model offensive that represents the next step in the brand’s renaissance.

“[The XT4] sets off a dramatic expansion and elevation of the product range that will see a new Cadillac virtually once every six months through 2021,” company boss Johan de Nysschen said in a statement. Recent rumors claim one of the products the brand has in the pipelines is a flagship sedan positioned above the aforementioned CT6 and inspired by the gorgeous Escala concept.