Here is our take on the 10 greatest BMWs of all time

Bayerishe Motoren Werke in German, Bavarian Motor Works in English. We all know it as BMW, a company specializing in the “ultimate driving machine” and making driving enthusiasts very happy. Established well over a century ago, BMW has a long and storied, if not a bit rocky, history as to how it became one of the most revered automakers in the world.

Founded in 1916 with a rooted history of producing aircraft engines for wartime efforts, it wasn’t until 12 years after its establishment that BMW made its first car, the Dixi. As time progressed, BMW learned post-war that automobiles and motorcycles were its future. And mere days within becoming a merger with Daimler-Benz in the 1960s following financial woes, BMW found a way to dig itself out. Since then, as they say, the rest is history, resulting in some the greatest things on four wheels the world has ever seen, both for the road and in motorsports. And it is BMW’s motorsports successes that led to the existence of BMW’s famous Motorsport division, or BMW M, today.

We take a look at 10 of the greatest BMWs ever made (in no particular order), BMWs that truly helped establish the company’s reputation for building some of the most iconic automobiles, making what the company is today.