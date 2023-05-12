 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The locations of over 2 million Toyota cars were exposed for 10 years

Christian de Looper
By

Ever get the sense that you’re being tracked? Well, if you’re a Toyota driver, you may have been. Toyota has disclosed in a statement that the locations of 2,150,000 of its customers were at risk of breach between November 6, 20i3, and April 17, 2023.

Information that was at risk specifically included the vehicle GPS and navigation terminal ID number, the chassis number, and the location of the vehicle with time data. This information is related to Toyota’s cloud-based Connected service, which is used to remind owners to get maintenance done, stream entertainment in the car, and help find owners during emergency situations. Users who used services like Toyota Connected, G-Link, and G-Book were potentially affected.

Related Videos

Another statement from Toyota notes that video recordings could have also been leaked as part of the issue. These recordings would have been taken outside of the car.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max hybrid's 14.0-inch touchscreen.
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

It’s important to note that the data was simply at risk of being accessed — but Toyota says that there’s no evidence that it was actually misused in any way. Also, while the data did include location information, there was no personally identifiable information — so unless a potential bad actor knew the VIN (or chassis) number of a car, they wouldn’t have been able to use the data to track someone in particular.

Still, a VIN number is relatively easy to find, so if a hacker had access to the data, and enough motivation to track someone, it’s entirely possible that they could have done so. Toyota says that the issue has been fixed and that the data is no longer accessible.

In case you’re wondering if your car was affected as part of the issue, Toyota says that it has sent apology notices to all affected customers, and it has set up a call center to handle related queries.

This is not the first data leak to affest Toyota in recent times. Late last year, the company disclosed that email addresses of almost 300,000 customers were leaked on an accidentally public GitHub account. Like in the new data issue, at the time, Toyota said that there was no evidence of anyone actually accessing the leaked information.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for Tokyo Olympics
toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for tokyo olympics 2020

Japan is keen to use next year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to showcase its cutting-edge technology, with Toyota, for one, readying a range of robots that it hopes will impress international visitors as well as the event's global audience.

The company this week pulled the wraps off the latest designs of seven robots for a range of roles that include entertainment and assistance for athletes and sports fans during the month-long sporting extravaganza.
Robot helpers
They include the Human Support Robot (HSR) and the Delivery Support Robot (DSR), versions of which we first saw a few months back. Working together, HSR features a robotic arm and hand that can reach up high to grab objects, or pick up items located on the ground. The wheel-based, meter-high robot can also act as a guide, showing spectators the way to a sports venue's entrances and exits, or to facilities inside the arena.

Read more
Subaru and Mazda join Toyota’s self-driving car development venture
Toyota e-Palette concept

Five Japanese automakers -- including Subaru and Mazda -- are investing in a joint venture set up by Toyota and SoftBank to develop services that will utilize self-driving cars. The venture, dubbed Monet, is primarily aimed at ridesharing services along the lines of Uber and Lyft.

Subaru and Mazda, as well as Suzuki, Isuzu, and Toyota-owned Daihatsu, will each invest 57.1 million yen ($530,620) in Monet, in exchange for a 2 percent stake in the venture, according to a statement from the companies. Toyota and SoftBank will each retain their 35-percent stakes in Monet, which is currently capitalized at $26.6 million, according to Automotive News.

Read more
After years of Le Mans misfortune, Toyota becomes impossible to beat
toyota wins 2019 24 hours of le mans

It's amazing how quickly things can change.

For decades, Toyota just couldn't catch a break at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Victory in the French race is one of the most prestigious prizes in motor sports, but Japan's largest automaker just couldn't nab it. Then Audi and Porsche withdrew from the top LMP1 hybrid class, leaving the path to a win open. Toyota duly scored its first victory in 2018, and just repeated the feat with a dominant one-two finish at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans -- making it the only Japanese automaker with two Le Mans wins.

Read more