Digital Trends
Cars

Uber driver becomes unwitting getaway driver for a gas station robber

Trevor Mogg
By

As an Uber driver, you can expect to pick up all kinds of people during the course of a day. Office workers, store staff, students, gas station robbers … woah! Hang on right there. Gas station robbers?

That’s right, it does happen. Take poor ol’ Terry Owens. The Albuquerque resident had only been an Uber driver for a short time when he unknowingly found himself acting as a getaway driver for a fella named Austen Harris.

The bizarre incident, which happened earlier this year but was only recently reported (via The Drive), culminated with cops surrounding Owens’ house and shouting at him to come out with his hands up.

It all started when when Owens received a ride request from a nearby gas station. Nothing strange in that, you might think. But when Harris jumped in the car, something didn’t seem right. It was probably the scissors he was holding. And the fact that he was “acting kind of weird,” according to Owens.

The rookie Uber driver later told police that he even challenged his rider about the scissors, which, it later transpired, Harris had used to hold up the gas station.

Harris told Owens he was using them to cut strings off his jacket, an answer that was about as believable as a dodgy deepfake.

After dropping his passenger off — with or without strings hanging from his jacket — Owens clocked off and went home.

An hour later, the cops were outside his house, hollering at him to come out with his hands raised. After explaining the situation, the cops continued their investigation, which, considering how Uber records passenger names, rides, and other information, quickly tracked down Harris, who later pled guilty to the robbery.

But it may surprise you to learn that this isn’t the first time an Uber has been used as a getaway vehicle. Just last month, a suspect allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ store on Long Island before jumping into a waiting Uber. In fact, there are several stories going back years of similar crime-related shenanigans, with the Uber drivers unaware of what was happening till the cops showed up.

Still, the oddest tale we’ve heard yet when it comes to fleeing suspects using ridesharing services was earlier this year when a guy in Texas allegedly robbed a bank before hopping onto a scooter operated by Jump — a scootershare company owned by none other than Uber — to make his getaway. As in the other cases, cops easily found their man as the suspect had used his Jump account to rent the two-wheeler.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

The best Instant Pot cookbooks
2019 toyota corolla xse hatchback review fw
Product Review

Agile and packing an 8-inch touchscreen, the Corolla Hatchback feels fun again

The 2019 Toyota Corolla appears at a time with many manufacturers are declaring the small car dead. Toyota clearly didn’t get the memo as they’ve released an all-new car to take on this moribund segment.
Posted By Joel Patel
acura nsx and gt3 evo comparison video
Cars

Acura shows the tech differences between a sports car and a race car

The Acura NSX races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but how similar is the race car to its road-going counterpart. Acura recruited race driver Trent Hindman to break it down.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw installs electric car charging stations in national parks i3 park
Cars

BMW is helping EV drivers explore some of the nation’s most scenic parks

BMW teamed up with the National Park Service and the United States Department of Energy to install EV chargers in many of America's national parks. The 100 chargers will help eliminate range anxiety for EV drivers who want to criss-cross…
Posted By Ronan Glon
jaguar land rover ai car responds to driver moods mood detection system
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover built an A.I.-equipped car that responds to the driver’s mood

Jaguar Land Rover is testing a system that uses a driver-facing camera and artificial intelligence to read a person's mood. The automaker believes this tech could be used to reduce stress while driving.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 5

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept
Cars

Volkswagen and Ford may team up on electric cars, report says

Volkswagen and Ford are nearing an agreement to share electric car tech, according to a new report. The deal would reportedly give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which will underpin many of the German automaker's future electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 hyundai kona ultimate awd 17
Product Review

It may look like the class clown, but Hyundai’s Kona is a serious student

The 2019 Hyundai Kona tries to woo buyers with outlandish styling, but its true appeal is under the skin. A well-designed interior and entertaining driving dynamics add some substance to the Kona’s style.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jaguar xj going electric 2019
Cars

One of Jaguar’s highest profile models will be reborn as an electric car

The Jaguar XJ is going out of production, but it will soon be redesigned as an electric car. The XJ has been Jaguar's flagship model for 50 years. Jaguar and sibling brand Land Rover are preparing to ramp up electric-car production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

Waymo explores perks for riders to set its robo-taxi service apart from rivals

With more than 60,000 autonomous vehicles on order, Waymo has big plans to expand its robo-taxi service. It's also thinking seriously about incentives that it can offer riders to persuade them to hop inside its cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why are people in japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere car trevor mogg
Cars

Why are people in Japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere?

App-based car-sharing services where you can rent a vehicle for a short period of time are becoming increasingly popular in Japan. But some operators have recently noticed that more and more people aren't going anywhere in them.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Bosch is connecting batteries to the internet to help EVs go the extra mile

Bosch is connecting electric car batteries to the internet to help them last longer. The company's battery-in-the-cloud technology monitors individual battery cells, checks for wear, and modifies the charging process if it detects a…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 mini cooper se electric city car specs range and price p90357220 highres the new
Cars

Mini’s first EV lands at the intersection of electrification and driving fun

Mini introduced the 2020 Cooper SE, its first series-produced electric model. The battery-powered hatchback shares many powertrain parts with the BMW i3, though its range hasn't been announced yet.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

Uber’s new Comfort tier lets you stretch your legs, ride in silence, and more

Uber Comfort is a new tier of service that sits between Uber Black And Uber X. It guarantees newer cars, more legroom, and the ability to let the driver know in advance that you’d like to ride in silence, among other features.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2013 Ford Focus ST left side angle
Cars

Ford recalls 58,000 Focus cars for a fault it failed to fix in earlier recall

Ford recalled 1.5 million Focus cars in 2018 to repair a fault that could have led to an engine stall, but somehow 58,000 of the cars taken in for the fix failed to receive it. The automaker has just recalled those cars again.
Posted By Trevor Mogg