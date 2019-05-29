Digital Trends
Cars

Volvo wants to use augmented reality tech to help design future cars

Stephen Edelstein
By
Volvo augmented reality

Designing a new car typically involves long hours staring at a computer screen, then even more time spent shaping clay models and interior mockups. Volvo and Varjo, a Finnish developer of augmented-reality headsets, want to inject more tech into the process. The two companies have created what they call a “world’s first mixed reality approach” to car development.

Automakers like Ford and Nissan have used virtual-reality headsets to let designers work on cars digitally, but Volvo is taking things a step further. The Swedish automaker claims testers can wear one of Varjo’s headsets while driving a real car, overlaying virtual elements on top of what the driver actually sees. This allows designers and engineers to evaluate new features digitally, saving time in the development process, Volvo claims.

“With this mixed reality approach, we can start evaluating designs and technologies while they are literally still on the drawing board,” Henrik Green, Volvo chief technology officer, said in a statement. “Instead of the usual static way of evaluating new products and ideas, we can test concepts on the road immediately. This approach offers considerable potential cost savings by identifying priorities and clearing bottlenecks much earlier in the design and development process.”

This blending of virtual and real worlds is possible thanks to Varjo’s new XR-1 headset, according to Volvo. The XR-1’s high-definition resolution is better than any other headset currently available, making it the only one suitable for this application, Volvo claims. Note that Volvo previously invested in Varjo through its in-house Tech Fund, and the automaker is likely eager to see a return on that investment.

The XR-1 headset also has eye-tracking tech, which Volvo hopes to use to measure driver distraction. Monitoring where a driver looks can help determine how customers will use new features and whether those features will cause distraction, according to Volvo. Always obsessed with safety, Volvo already committed to adding driver-facing cameras to its production cars in order to combat distracted and intoxicated driving.

Car design is a complex process. Automakers need to account for myriad safety regulations, market-specific quirks, and engineering demands, all while creating a car that looks attractive. Volvo believes augmented reality will help make that process a little easier, but the application of augmented reality in cars might not stop there. Nissan is experimenting with so-called “invisible-to-visible” tech that uses an augmented reality interface to give drivers more information.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Ferrari's SF90 Stradale, it's most powerful road car ever, is a plug-in hybrid
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
porsch augmented reality app porsche 911 carerra
Cars

Porsche’s Augmented Reality app lets you see your dream car in the real world

If you can dream it, you can see it -- and even put it in your driveway. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button crosswalk
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Cars

Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale, it’s most powerful road car ever, is a plug-in hybrid

Ferrari's latest supercar features a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce more than 900 horsepower. Boasting 986 horsepower and all-wheel drive, it will be a terror on any racetrack
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
(L to R) Audi S6 TDI, S7 TDI, S6 Avant TDI
Cars

Audi launches sportier diesels in Europe, but don’t expect them in the U.S.

Audi is adding TDI diesel mild-hybrid powertrains to most of its sporty S models in Europe. It aims to boost performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Audi parent VW's diesel emissions cheating means they won't come to the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hondas new electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard honda e mirror system
Cars

Honda E compact electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard

The Honda E will feature side camera mirrors as standard when it lands in showrooms in 2020. But until local regulators change the rules, U.S.-based drivers will have to make do with physical mirrors on Honda's new electric car.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hyundai N Nürburgring
Cars

Hyundai is flying Veloster N owners to the Nürburgring to watch its cars race

Hyundai is hosting an "N Homecoming" for fans of its budding N performance sub-brand at the 2019 Nürburgring 24 Hours race. Hyundai i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR race cars will compete in the race.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 bmw x1 gets new look front end interior upgrades official 2
Cars

BMW argues bigger is better as it gives the X1 crossover a nip-and-tuck

BMW is giving the X1, its entry-level crossover, updates inside and out for the 2020 model year. The soft-roader receives a new-look front end, a bigger touchscreen for the infotainment system, and a new trim level structure.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons! The next-generation Bentley Flying Spur is on its way. The new luxury sedan will get upgrades from the latest Bentley Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volksawgen ID R 5-8
Cars

VW may shift $56 billon in battery spending from Samsung over concerns

Volkswagen may shift some of its electric-car battery business away from Samsung over concerns that a deal with the Korean firm will unravel. Volkswagen plans to spend $56 billion on batteries to power a growing lineup of electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein