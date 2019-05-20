Digital Trends
Electric bikes can be economical, convenient, and fun. Heading into summer, Walmart slashed the prices for two pedal-assist Hyper E-ride Electric Hybrid Bicycles by 40%.

Pedal-assist and electric-only bikes and scooters come in many configurations, sizes, and price ranges. You don’t have to try very hard to spend $5,000 or more on an ebike, but as the field of electric-powered mobility choices expands in type and purpose, there we found an interesting variety of e-rides for less than $1,000.

In addition to the Hyper E-ride hybrids, we found three other electric mobility alternatives on sale at Walmart. If you’re considering an electric-powered two-wheeler for fun or urban mobility, these five deals can help you save up to $600.

Hyper E-ride Electric Hybrid Bike — $400 off

Hyper Bicycles‘ 26-inch Hyper E-ride Mountain Electric Bike resembles a conventional bicycle with its aluminum frame and a Shimano grip shifter that moves between six gears with a Shimano rear derailleur. The bike has V-brake front and rear and a suspension fork. Hyper refers to this model as a mountain bike, but the reference is more for the ebike’s style than any capability for hard off-road use. The company recommends riding on smooth, light trails.

An integrated flush-mount, 7.8 amp-hour 36-volt lithium ion battery assists when you pedal, powering a 250-watt brushless rear hub motor. The removable battery’s range is up to 20 miles or 1 hour per charge. You can recharge the battery on the bike or remove it to charge inside; either way, recharging takes four hours. When you’re riding, you can select from three power assist modes. There’s also a walk mode that helps move the bike when you walk it up hills or in no-ride areas. Top speed is limited to 20 miles per hour.

Normally priced at $998, the Hyper E-ride Mountain Electric Bike is $598 during this sale. This may fit the bill if you’re looking for a relatively low cost ebike for street or moderate trail riding.

Buy

Hyper E-Ride Electric City Bike — $400 off

Mechanically identical to the Hyper E-ride Mountain Electric, the light blue 700c Hyper E-Ride City Electric Bike has several design differences. The City Electric Bike has a step-through frame, front and rear fenders, and a rack in the rear. The handlebars are slightly swept back for more casual riding.

Usually $998, the Hyper E-Ride City Electric Bike is $598 during this sale. If you’re looking for an electric bike for campus, village, neighborhood, or light recreational use on paths, this is an excellent deal.

Buy

Schwinn Monroe 250 Watt Hub-Drive 700c Single Speed Electric Bicycle— $600 off

The Schwinn Monroe 250 Watt Hub-Drive 700c Single Speed Electric Bicycle is a pavement bike with pedal assist from its 250-watt hub-drive motor. Choose from five levels of pedal assistance at speeds up to 20 miles per hour. The Schwinn’s battery lasts for up to 45 miles depending on the terrain and the levels of pedal assistance. Plug into a home outlet to recharge in six hours. Wide, puncture-resistant tires help keep you on the road.

Regularly $1,499, the Schwinn Monroe 250 Watt Hub-Drive 700c Single Speed Electric Bicycle is $899 during this sale. If you’re looking for a conventional style bicycle with electric assistance for road and paved path riding, check out this excellent deal.

Buy

Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter — $170 off

The Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter is a fun utility scooter with a standard, height-adjustable bicycle seat. A package rack on the back makes it easy to carry boxes or light luggage. This hybrid scooter has a 500-watt motor and a 36-volt battery. The top speed is 18 miles per hour, and the battery can run for up to 40 minutes. Recharging takes 12 hours the first time, according to Razor, but subsequent charging should be quicker.

Ordinarily priced $599, the Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter is $429 during this sale. If you’re looking for a convenient and fun way to get around the neighborhood or for short trips, take advantage of this sale.

Buy

Razor E200S Electric Scooter — 751 off

You can stand up or sit down on the Razor E200S electric scooter. With the seat post removed, the full-size deck helps you stay balanced as you travel up to 12 miles per hour, powered by a 200-watt, single-speed, chain drive motor with as 24-volt lead acid battery. The battery lasts for up to 40 minutes, according to Razor.

Normally $271, the Razor E200S Electric Scooter is $200 during this sale. If you’re looking for an inexpensive electric scooter for stand-up or sit-down riding, this opportunity is a good value.

Buy

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

