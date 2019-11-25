Viathon is a Walmart exclusive brand that makes high-quality, performance-driven bicycles accessible at a great price. Viathon “believes that great bikes make riding more fun. And when you have fun, you ride more.” Everyone knows that Black Friday is this week, but Walmart and Viathon can’t wait until then to pass these massive savings on to you. Starting Monday at 6 p.m. PT, several Viathon bicycles are 30% off while supplies last.

At Viathon, the company believes that everyone should be able to afford a high-quality bike, which is why it created a line of bicycles that are performance-driven, comfortable, practical, fun to ride, and well-designed. The company includes bicycle industry veterans who have decades of experience and developed the bikes with Kevin Quan Studios, which is known for its innovative and high-performance bicycles.

All Viathon bikes are put through a 60-point check after assembly to ensure they are ready to ride before they ship. This process results in a finished bicycle that is at the top of its class for technology and quality. Viathon bikes are developed with ride quality in mind by focusing on creating sturdy frames that are durable and built well. They don’t focus on passing trends and new gizmos but instead ensure that every feature on their bikes is there for a functional reason.

Specifically, the bottom bracket region of all Viathon bikes is oversized and reinforced to ensure increased stiffness and pedaling efficiency without adding extra weight to the frame. Also, the seats are designed to add cushion and increase comfort while riding. The cables on Viathon bikes are run internally to prevent external contamination and, thus, require less maintenance. This design also allows for electronic or mechanical drivetrains because they are protected from the elements. There is a removable port on the bottom of the brackets for easy access and maintenance.

The chainstays on Viathon bikes are manufactured so that pedaling efficiency and ride quality are maximized. The frames of the bikes are equipped with mounts and eyelets, so they are ready for accessories. You can take pride in owning a Viathon bike because they are all assembled in a U.S. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Also, an expert customer service team is dedicated to helping you with any questions or concerns you may have.

Walmart proudly partners with Viathon to bring these high-quality and affordable bikes to you at a special discount for the holidays. Be sure to check out all of the options on sale below for you or that outdoors enthusiast on your holiday gift list.

