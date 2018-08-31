Digital Trends
Phone Reviews

Huawei Mate 20 Lite hands-on review

Fancy an aperitif before the Huawei Mate 20 Pro? That's the Mate 20 Lite

1 of 14
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a parts bin special, which doesn’t make it a bad phone, just a familiar one.
The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a parts bin special, which doesn’t make it a bad phone, just a familiar one.
The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is a parts bin special, which doesn’t make it a bad phone, just a familiar one.

Highs

  • Slick, attractive design
  • Great selfie camera
  • Plenty of AI toys to play with

Lows

  • More expensive than competing phones
  • No U.S. release
Andy Boxall
By
Research Center: Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei is getting ready to launch its Mate 20 smartphone line-up, and has preempted the big release — which we expect will be the Pro version — with the early announcement of the Mate 20 Lite. Is this a glimpse at what’s to come from the Mate 20 Pro? No, probably not; but Huawei said because the Lite version is so impressive, it should make you even more excited for the main attraction.

Is this an accurate statement? There’s no doubt the Mate 20 Lite is an interesting smartphone, but it is also very reminiscent of other phones we’ve seen very recently. It’s no surprise to see it launch right now. If you’ve read our review of the Honor Play, then you’ll already be familiar with some of the Mate 20 Lite’s features. Let’s look closer.

Slick design, great display

Let’s just say up front, this is a very good-looking phone. It comes in a beautiful glossy black, sapphire blue, or platinum gold, with a glass rear panel that recalls the crisp, smart design seen on the back of the Porsche Design Mate RS. It’s the centrally stacked camera lenses and fingerprint sensor that does it, complete with an etched design surrounding them. It’s slim at 7.6mm, comfortable to hold thanks to the curvy sides, and lightweight at 172 grams.

You’re looking at a 6.3-inch notched screen with a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, providing an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, which matches the Honor Play. This is great news, and icat appears the panel is identical too — meaning it’s bright, colorful, and engaging.

Specs and battery

Rather than use the Kirin 970 chip from the Play, the Mate 20 Pro has a newly-revised Kirin 710 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. This is the same setup Huawei uses in the Nova 3i, which also shares the same screen size and resolution. We have not run benchmarks on the Kirin 710 to see how it compares to the Kirin 970, which is currently an upper-range processor from Huawei.

Let’s just say up front, this is a very good-looking phone.

A 3,750mAh battery powers the Mate 20 Lite, just like the Honor Play, plus the phone has the same GPU Turbo enhancements for high-performance gaming, the Game Suite mode, face unlock, and EMUI 8,2 over the top of Android 8.0 Oreo. Hold on, you’re thinking. Is this just a recycled Honor Play or Nova 3i? No, we’re getting to the differences, but it can’t be denied the Mate 20 Lite seems to occupy a small space in-between these other devices.

Camera and A.I.

Outside of the premium materials, Huawei tells us the Mate 20 Lite is great for selfies, and it is. We played around with the front camera, which features two camera lenses — 24 megapixels and 2 megapixels, with an f/2.0 aperture — and liked the results. The environment we were in was quite dark, making it hard to judge how much difference the second lens made when generating the bokeh effect, compared to the P20 Pro we also tried at the same time. The photos looked good from both, which is strong praise for the Mate 20 Lite.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Interestingly, the front camera has scene recognition, auto HDR, and an auto beauty mode. The camera also creates animated emojis, which Huawei calls Qmoji, and these were decent enough; but far from fluid as Apple’s Animoji. We can see kids having fun with them, and Huawei has made the sensible decision to let us save them as GIFs, meaning they’re easily shareable.

Artificial intelligence continues to be a theme throughout the Mate 20 Lite.

The rear camera has an f/1.8 aperture and two lenses — 20 megapixels and 2 megapixels. Again, the environment we tested the Mate 20 Lite in did not lend itself to taking pictures. There is plenty of artificial intelligence built into both the front and the rear cameras.

Artificial intelligence continues to be a theme throughout the Mate 20 Lite. It’s most obvious in the camera, due to scene recognition, but also crops up in the noise cancelation mode for calls, and in an Amazon-driven shopping experience. Here, Google Lens-style image recognition kicks in when tapping a photo of a product online, when results from Amazon are shown. The Gallery app has A.I.-driven smart search, plus the Game Suite uses A.I. to help manage power resources during gaming sessions.

Price and availability

The Mate 20 Lite worked really well in our brief hands-on time. It felt very familiar though, and this is something of a problem. Not only does the Mate 20 Lite feel like Huawei on autopilot, as this is a phone it has essentially made a few times over, but it doesn’t offer masses more value over the Honor Play. While Honor is closely related to Huawei, they are two separate companies in terms of strategy, product release, and management. Therefore, it’s impossible for us not to compare the two, and the Honor Play provides a very high percentage of the Mate 20 Lite’s features, for less money.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Compared To
honor play prod
Honor Play
moto e5 plus hands on review 9
Moto E5 Plus
oneplus 6 prd
OnePlus 6
htc u11 htcu11 prod
HTC U11
samsung galaxy note 8 sm n950f galaxynote8 press
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
samsung galaxy s6 edge press image
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
yotaphone 2
YotaPhone 2
sony xperia z3
Sony Xperia Z3
htc one remix press
HTC One Remix
hands on huawei ascend mate 2 4g
Huawei Ascend Mate 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
HTC One S
samsung-galaxy-s-ii-screen-front
Samsung Galaxy S II
Google Nexus S
Google Nexus S
t mobile mytouch 3g
T-Mobile myTouch 3G

Huawei will charge 380 British pounds for the Mate 20 Lite when it goes on sale in the U.K. this October. The Honor Play costs 280 British pounds. Huawei said it doesn’t have plans to release the Mate 20 Lite in the U.S., and the Honor Play is also unlikely to be released outside Europe.

The extra money buys you a glass body, another camera lens on the front, and a lot of AI toys. All strong, desirable features that make us like the Mate 20 Lite. However, we’re saddened by what may be a lesser processor than the one inside the Honor Play. If you value design and premium materials over sheer value for money, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite will serve you well, but for everyone else, the Honor Play will probably do just fine.

ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
htc u12 life news
Mobile

HTC ditches digital buttons for its midrange U12 Life

We really liked last year's HTC U11 Life, enough that it made it onto our list of the best cheap phones. Now, HTC has unveiled a successor -- the HTC U12 Life. Here's everything you need to know about the new device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sony xperia xz3 news hero
Mobile

Sony's Xperia XZ3 turns heads with a stunning OLED display and Android 9.0 Pie

Sony has finally revealed the Xperia XZ3 to the world. With a new OLED display, slimmed-down design, and camera improvements, it's packed with innovation. Here's everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia XZ3.
Posted By Mark Jansen
honor play ai camera lenses
Mobile

The Honor Play gaming phone costs just 330 euros, but isn't bound for U.S.

Are you a mobile gaming addict, but don't want to pay the sky-high prices commanded by most gaming smartphones? If so, the new Honor Play may be the device you've been waiting for.
Posted By Andy Boxall
honor play prod
Product Review

The Honor Play is a great phone for gamers, but will we see it in the U.S.?

Honor claims the Honor Play is crazy. Crazy because it has A.I., and because it has special tweaks that make playing games at max power its speciality. Can a phone that costs relatively little ever live up to them?
Posted By Andy Boxall
nimble eco friendly battery packs wireless charging pads
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks of the best portable chargers.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
sony xperia xz3
Product Review

Sony’s slick Xperia XZ3 boasts an OLED screen and Android Pie, but it’s pricey

The latest flagship smartphone from Sony has just been unveiled at IFA in Berlin. The Sony Xperia XZ3 boasts a 6-inch OLED display, a 19-megapixel camera, and the latest Android 9.0 Pie. Find out more in our Xperia XZ3 hands on.
Posted By Simon Hill
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Mobile

ZTE's new Axon 9 Pro looks like an iPhone X

ZTE has finally unveiled the new ZTE Axon 9 Pro, a phone that promises to deliver flagship specs at a very reasonably price. The device boasts a Snapdragon 845, coupled with 6GB of RAM and plenty of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

BlackBerry's Key2 LE is a stripped-down version of the Key2

TCL teased that it would release two new BlackBerry phones with keyboards this year, and it has stayed true to its promise. The company announced its latest handset, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
honor magic 2 news oznor
Mobile

The Honor Magic 2 is so tantalizing, it will have you spellbound

The mysterious Honor Magic 2 phone has a completely bezel-less design with a pop-up camera -- but despite seeing it from a distance, we know very little about it. But what we do know is exciting.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
Mobile

Sending money to a friend? Which is the best app for that?

Today, there are plenty of ways to send money to your friends, regardless of the platform. But which is the best for your individual needs and purposes? Here, we compare PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay Cash, Venmo, and Square Cash to find…
Posted By Christian de Looper
sharp aquos d10 c10 b10
Mobile

Sharp jumps back into the phone market with a trio of midrange devices

Sharp may have been quiet on the phone front over the past year or so, but it hasn't totally forgotten about smartphones. The company has announced three new smartphones, two of which have nice big displays for midrange phones.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

Leak reveals design tweaks, suggests new camera tech for Google's Pixel 3

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
waze
Mobile

Waze vs. Google Maps: Which map app should you be using?

Waze and Google Maps are two of the most popular apps for those looking for turn-by-turn navigation, yet there are some notable differences to point out. Here, we examine both to decide which offers the best feature set.
Posted By Kailla Coomes