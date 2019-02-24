Digital Trends
Phone Reviews

Huawei Mate X hands-on review

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone you'll want to buy

1 of 11
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
huawei mate x closed back
huawei mate x back
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
The Huawei Mate X is the most sensational, and sensationally expensive, piece of new mobile technology we’ve used in years
The Huawei Mate X is the most sensational, and sensationally expensive, piece of new mobile technology we’ve used in years
The Huawei Mate X is the most sensational, and sensationally expensive, piece of new mobile technology we’ve used in years

Highs

  • Software leaves a strong first impression
  • Excellent build quality
  • Masses of appeal for early adopters and tech fans
  • Compelling use as a media machine

Lows

  • Hugely expensive
  • Questionable every day use cases
  • No 5G network to use with it
Andy Boxall
By

I sat down in my seat, probably looking quite shell-shocked, as Huawei CEO Richard Yu prepared to answer questions from the select group of journalists in front of him. The trouble was, my mind had gone blank. The questions I intended to ask had evaporated. My preparation was worthless.

The only thing I could think of was raising my hand and asking, “Can I have another go, please?”

I’d just tried the Huawei Mate X folding smartphone, and it was so sensational I had forgotten my job.

A new design

I spent a short while with the Mate X in the company of Yu, who spoke enthusiastically about it throughout that time, either using it myself or watching others use it.

“We have been working on this for three years,” Yu said, smiling as he demonstrated the Mate X. “It’s the most difficult smartphone project we’ve had up until now.”

Difficult it must have been, but the work has paid off in spades. Forget any worries about the Mate X being shown only behind glass, or at arm’s length because it was a prototype — this is a seemingly finished product with all the polish you’d expect. Being handed the Huawei Mate X felt like an occasion — like picking up the keys to a supercar. It looks and feels so different from anything else — it’s oddly confusing, but not in a frightening way, but rather a new, dramatic one.

The phone was folded, so the first thing I did was try to unfold it. There’s no obvious grip point, because the screen folds over on itself, and the edge fits flush with the bar running down the side. To open the Mate X you press a button on that bar, and the rear screen section pops out ready for the phone to be completely unfolded. Because it’s such a new experience, it was hard to know how to hold it, and where to grip at this stage. This is something that will change with use, but proves just how different the Mate X (and all foldable smartphones) are to our normal smartphone today.

Closed, the Mate X feels quite thick compared to other modern smartphones, but at 11mm it’s not obtrusive, nor does it feel like you’re picking up a phone book. The thickness makes it feel a little heavy, but it’s mostly an illusion, as unfolded the Mate X is very light, and almost perfectly balanced. That edge bar really does work for grip, and makes the phone simple, natural, and comfortable to hold in one hand.

The open display is perfect for watching movies, looking at photos, reading books, or general media consumption. Like a tablet though, it didn’t feel natural to do anything like typing while holding it with one hand. However, like understanding where to grip the phone, learning new ways to use and interact with a folding smartphone comes with the territory. Examining the screen also put our mind to rest about the quality of the plastic screen itself. It’s smooth with no immediately noticeable ripples, bumps, or imperfections, and the viewing angles are great.

Huawei Mate X
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Closing the Mate X requires a degree of force, in that the Falcon Hinge is mechanical and doesn’t flop about. It’s stiff in a high-quality, reassuring way that dissuades you from absentmindedly opening and closing the screen. Richard Yu said the folding screen has been tested to 100,000 folds, and the entire phone has been through substantial drop tests. The fold itself initially required extra testing to cure a problem were lines would show up along the fold itself, but this has since been solved.

Mostly-polished software

The Android software was slick, usable, and functional. Huawei’s rival here, Samsung, has held off letting journalists play with the Galaxy Fold, which has left everyone to assume it’s because it’s not as amazing an experience as the flashy videos suggest. Not so with the Mate X. Huawei CEO Richard Yu said he has been using the phone for about a week, and demonstrated browsing the web and watching videos on the device in front of us. It performed without a hitch then, and mostly in the hands of various journalists too.

Once tests began the company found many apps adapted to the design without needing modification.

Most impressive was the way it seamlessly swaps between screens, despite technically only having a single screen. Video playing on the large unfolded screen quickly shifted to the main screen when Yu closed the phone, and then to the rear screen when he turned the Mate X over. Trying a few apps on our own, the gesture controls operated smoothly enough, the screen felt normal to swipe on, and no nasty bugs suddenly showed up to ruin our experience. This isn’t quite ready for release though, and in other demos I’ve seen the software get confused, but our early impressions are very positive.

What about apps? Yu said that at first app support was a concern, but once tests began the company found many apps adapted to the design without needing modification. Google Maps was mentioned specifically. Naturally, not all apps will do so, and developers will need to get involved to ensure they work correctly.

5G

If you’re thinking the Huawei Mate X sounds like it could realistically be put on sale tomorrow, you’re probably right. It felt that polished. So why isn’t it? The Mate X is a 5G device, and the next-gen network is a key part of the device’s appeal in Huawei’s mind.

“4G doesn’t inspire and encourage people in the same way as 5G and a folding phone does,” Yu said, and confirmed the phone’s launch will come when 5G networks are ready for commercial use. “We cannot sell it because the carriers are still building the network. We need some time until they’re ready.

Huawei Mate X Compared To
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Nokia 9
lg g7 thinq press
LG G7 ThinQ
htc u12 plus prod
HTC U12 Plus
moto g6 plus
Moto G6 Plus
huawei p20 pro prod
Huawei P20 Pro
nuu g3
Nuu G3
vivo apex
Vivo Apex
Asus Zenfone 5 review
Asus Zenfone 5
google pixel 2 screen
Google Pixel 2
LG V30 product image
LG V30
samsung galaxy s8 active prod
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
htc u11 htcu11 prod
HTC U11
Nokia 8 hands on review
Nokia 8
LG Optimus G Pro press
LG Optimus G Pro
t mobile mytouch 3g
T-Mobile myTouch 3G

He expects the Mate X to launch around the world — U.S. excluded — once the carriers are ready.

“We could launch in May, Yu said, underlining the Mate X’s readiness as a piece of hardware. “But maybe they [the carriers] need two or three months to build the network and launch the service, and you’ll be able to buy this innovative phone in maybe June or July.”

Huawei will also be motivated to hold the Mate X until a 5G signal can reach it, as it has heavily invested in 5G from the infrastructure side. Having a highly desirable, futuristic hero product to sell eager tech fans on the benefits of 5G— the inspiration and encouragement Yu spoke about — is arguably more important to Huawei in the long-term than simply pushing the Mate X out on sale now.

Still cautious

New, shiny, exciting things make me go wobbly at the knees. It can’t be helped, and is a sad side-effect of seeing cutting-edge tech up close for the first time. What about when Mr. Sensible butts in and forces some critical thinking? The Mate X’s hardware, and from what I could see the software too, is ready, but are we ready for the Mate X?

It’s figuring out how people use the Mate X and other foldable smartphones on a daily basis that’s the bigger problem. Yes, we understand what they’re capable of, but outside of the person who watches hours of mobile video on a very regular basis, is it really any better than having a big-screen smartphone? This, the almost unthinkable expense, and question marks over whether having 5G connectivity in 2019 will be worth it make me cautious about recommending a foldable phone this year in a way I wouldn’t be with another traditional device.

Huawei Mate X
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

That said, people asked similar questions about the Apple iPad when it launched. Today, the tablet doesn’t have the draw it once did, despite having more reasons to enjoy a bigger screen. Evolution may have given us the folding smartphone in response.

That price, and the potential

Nothing quells excitement like hearing the object of your desire will cost 2,300 euros, or about $2,600, to own. It’s easy to see how and why the Mate X costs so much, and don’t expect that to change in the near future either. Yu said the price of foldable smartphones won’t come down to the more expected smartphone prices for two or three years, due to the complex screen and mechanical technology inside.

Does this mean they should be treated like a developer product? One for geeks and early adopters, like Google Glass, Microsoft HoloLens, or even the first HTC Vive? In a way, yes — though it operated and felt like a consumer-ready product in our time with it, unlike Glass or HoloLens. Just remember this is a first generation, next-gen product, and you’ll pay a premium for that whether it’s a smartphone, a car, or a trip to space; you’ll need to accept the associated drawbacks too.

Sadly, because I haven’t physically used the Samsung Galaxy Fold yet, it’s unfair to compare the two in any lengthy way. However, I’m not going out on a limb by saying Huawei has nailed the design in a way that Samsung hasn’t, plus it seems to have a more complete and usable product at this time too. You’ll pay a bit less for the Galaxy Fold, but if you’re considering a $2,000-plus smartphone in the first place, a few hundred dollars either side probably won’t make much difference. Forced to put a deposit down right now, our money would be on the Mate X.

Using it Huawei Mate X just a few minutes was exciting in a way that new technology needs to be — enticing enough that I wanted to try again, and so filled with potential that my planned interview questions simply fell out of my head. Many have complained the smartphone industry lacks innovation. Well, stop moaning, because the Mate X is here, and I’d like another go please.

Nokia 9 hands-on review
Product Review

With 5 cameras, the Nokia 9 PureView is designed to be a photographer's sidekick

HMD Global has announced a slew of phones at MWC 2019, but the spotlight is on the five-camera Nokia 9 PureView. The five cameras on the back work in unison to deliver one supremely detailed image.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
blackberry keytwo news and rumors key2 red main
Android

MWC 2019: The Key2 Red Edition adds drama to BlackBerry's phone

BlackBerry's Key2 is likely to be the best keyboard-equipped phone in 2019, with a modern look, some powerful specs, and totally revamped features. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone featured
Mobile

Wrap it or bend it. TCL’s foldable concept phones can put a screen in any format

TCL has taken to MWC 2019 to show off its new DragonHinge for foldable phones, as well as some new budget offerings from Alcatel, and a brand-new and bold red variant for the BlackBerry Key2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

What we like and what we don’t like about the Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global’s latest high-end phone is a showcase of camera technology, because the company has partnered with Light to build a 5-camera array on the limited edition Nokia 9 smartphone. There’s a lot to like, but we have gripes too.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ lets you unlock your phone with the vein pattern in your hand

At Mobile World Congress 2019, LG finally took the wraps off of the LG G8 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device features an edge-to-edge display, upgraded specs, and what LG calls the Z Camera.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG G8 ThinQ
Product Review

LG G8’s gimmicky hands-free controls are also its best party trick

LG’s new phone is somewhat similar to its 2018 LG G7 ThinQ, but with beefed up specs, as well as a new front camera system called Z Camera. It lets you use your hand to control the phone by hovering over it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

LG’s V50 ThinQ is a different take on the folding phone, and it supports 5G

LG has a habit of releasing too many phones. Following on the heels of the V40 ThinQ, the company has now unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ. There's 5G support, as well as an accessory that turns it into a foldable phone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 gets blazing 5G speeds, for a price you can afford

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a massive screen, a slide-up camera, up to 10GB of RAM, and even a wireless charger. The latest version has a 5G connection too. Here's everything you need to know about the Mi Mix 3.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Mobile

Facebook to shut down Onavo app that harvested user data for market research

Facebook is shutting down the Onavo VPN app, amid the latest privacy scandal that involves the social network. Onavo was framed as an app that kept user traffic safe, but it also harvested data that was collected by Facebook.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nokia 4.2
Mobile

As Android’s nav bar fades, dedicated Google Assistant buttons are on the rise

A lot of new Android phones are going to come with a dedicated hardware button to access the Google Assistant, instead of using the home button on the navigation bar. It's to keep up with the increasing gesture navigation systems.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lenovo tab v7 news main
Mobile

Lenovo revives phablets from the dead with the 6.95-inch Tab V7 smartphone

Ever wish you could have the large screen of a tablet with all the capabilities of a smartphone? Lenovo is releasing the Lenovo Tab V7 -- a smartphone with a massive 6.95-inch display and dual front-facing speakers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
Deals

Amazon hacks $79 off the price of the newest 2018 Apple iPad

When it comes to tablets, the iPad is pretty much king. Which is why we always get excited when we see a great deal on one of the newer models. You can pick up a 2018 Apple iPad for as low as $250 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobile

Here’s where and how to buy the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ are both excellent phones with a lot to offer. Both devices offer improved specs, a modern design, and more. Here's everything you need to know about buying the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia has finally taken the wraps off of the new five-lens smartphone, called the Nokia 9 PureView. With near-flagship specs, a nice design, and more, we have the latest details on how you can get the Nokia 9 PureView for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper