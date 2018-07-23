Digital Trends
Computing

If you own a 2018 MacBook Pro, you will want to maintain data backups

Chuong Nguyen
By
MacBook Pro Touch Bar

If you recently purchased one of Apple’s refreshed 2018 MacBook Pro models, you’ll want to maintain backups of your files. Unlike previous models, if the logic board fails on your laptop, there is no way for Apple and its service technicians to access the solid-state drive and recover the contents stored on the system.

On older 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar, Apple had a special tool that could be used to transfer data in the event of a logic board failure. The tool connects to a special data recovery port on the MacBook Pro with a failed logic board to extract the data stored on the system’s solid-state drive. It can also plug into the USB-C port on a new MacBook Pro with a functional logic board to restore the extracted data.

Unfortunately, however, the 2018 MacBook Pro models lack the data recovery port on the logic board, so repair technicians won’t be able to plug in the data recovery tool if the logic board goes out. The missing port was initially uncovered by repair site iFixIt, which also discovered that Apple used a silicone membrane on the third-generation keyboard that debuted on the 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which helps dampen noise and keeps the keys free of debris.

While Apple’s move to remove the data recovery port could lead to frustrated users if the logic board on their laptops fail, the notebook’s stronger hardware security may have prompted the change on the 2018 model. “The data recovery port was likely removed because 2018 MacBook Pro models feature Apple’s custom T2 chip, which provides hardware encryption for the SSD storage, like the iMac Pro, our sources said,” MacRumors reported.

This latest data quirk affecting the 2018 MacBook Pro follows a recent data issue affecting Apple’s 2017 models. It was discovered that both the logic board and the solid-state drive need replacement when there is a logic board failure. Like this new quirk, it was advised that owners of the 2017 MacBook Pro maintain up-t0-date backups of their files.

If users need data extracted from a 2018 MacBook Pro with a failed logic board, Apple recommends taking the notebook to a data recovery specialist. However, given the hardware-based encryption provided by the laptop’s internal T2 chipset, it’s unclear how successful recovery efforts would be even if a specialist was able to transfer the contents from the affected SSD to an external drive. For now, owners of the 2018 MacBook Pro worried about lost data should maintain up-to-date backups of their systems, use a Time Machine, or utilize cloud-based services when possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus for Mac
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Google Pixelbook running Adobe Lightroom CC
Computing

Google could release the most powerful Chromebook ever this year

Google may launch a brand new Pixelbook Chromebook before the end of the year, with new rumors suggesting it would ship with thinner bezels. We wouldn't be surprised if it came with an eighth-generation Intel CPU either.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to enable new gmail updates sq2
Computing

Homeland Security is worried about Gmail’s confidentiality mode

Gmail's new confidentiality mode may be setting a precedent of clicking links in emails, which the Department of Homeland Security considers to be a real danger to email security and could see a rise in phishing victims.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
samsung arqiva 5g london internet speed
Web

Google to run a 4,000-mile cable between Virginia and France

There will soon be a cable connecting France and Virginia, and it's all in the name of providing better internet service. In a statement this week, Google announced that it would be constructing an undersea, transatlantic cable.
Posted By Lulu Chang
best gaming mouse razer lancehead
Computing

Leave your opponents in awe of your skills with the best gaming mice

If you want to rise above the competition, you need the best tools. We've found the overall best gaming mouse, as well as picks for best budget gaming mouse, best left-handed gaming mouse, and best ambidextrous mouse.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
asus rog swift pg279q
Product Review

An overclockable monitor is definitely overkill, but you'll want this one anyway

The latest gaming monitor from Asus is a 27-inch flagship that spare no expense to stuff in every feature imaginable, but does an $800, 1440p monitor make sense in a post-4K world?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
BenQ EX3200R review lifestyle
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about buying your next computer monitor

Check out our computer monitor buying guide for advice on everything from size to resolution and response times. A new display can be an investment, but it doesn't need to be intimidating -- here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma