Computing

About a third of U.S. households lack broadband internet, but 5G may change that

Anita George
By
modem
Web Hosting/Unsplash

A new report that addresses the topic of broadband internet access in the United States features a startling statistic: Almost a third of U.S. households do not have access to a broadband internet connection.

The report was published by market research company The NPD Group. According to a press release published by The NPD Group on Thursday, July 25, the report, known as the Rural America and Technology report, found that 31% of U.S. households didn’t have a broadband connection. In this case, a broadband internet connection would be defined as a connection that provides either a minimum of 25Mbps download speed or greater. The report notes that 31% of households without broadband would work out to “roughly 100 million consumers” who don’t have access to broadband connections and that most of these households are in rural markets.

The NPD Group’s statement on the report also went on to note the effects of not having broadband on these rural communities. While these households may have internet access, it may be at a slower speed which can preclude these consumers from taking full advantage of online activities like telecommuting to work or streaming videos. The press release also included a statement from Eddie Hold, the president of NPD Connected Intelligence, on the impact of not having a broadband connection:

“The so-called digital divide, between those that can or cannot make the best use of the internet, can be clearly felt in rural markets where the lack of broadband impacts everything from entertainment to the educational system. And even the state-level data masks the underlying reality that in the most rural markets in America, less than 20% of households have a broadband connection.”

And according to a map included in the press release (titled “Broadband Household Penetration By State”), approximately only six states have broadband internet connections for 80% or more of their households. The vast majority of the other U.S. states seem to fall within the 60-79% range.

But Hold also noted one silver lining about the digital divide/broadband scarcity issue: 5G mobile broadband may have the opportunity to have a positive impact on these rural communities as it could deliver “broadband to many households that have not previously had access.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
Up Next

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer
Microsoft Surface laptop
Computing

An internal version of Windows 10 with a new Start menu gets released by mistake

An internal-only Windows 10 build that appears to still be in development was accidentally released by Microsoft to all Windows 10 testers with 32-bit systems. This build features an interestingly redesigned Start menu.
Posted By Anita George
PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand
Computing

AMD's Ryzen 3000 chips can now beat Intel at gaming, but which is right for you?

Whether you're looking to upgrade or buy an entirely new system, it's well worth considering AMD's Ryzen range for your CPU. To help you decide which though, this is our guide to the best AMD processors.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Can Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. High-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device? It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's Google.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith, Jon Martindale, Gabe Gurwin
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Here are some of the major features to look for in the Windows 10 20H1 update

The Windows 10 20H1 update is scheduled for release in spring 2020 and will bring some minor changes to the operating system. The File Explorer, virtual desktops, and some settings and security options all feel a bit different in 20H1. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Computing

Microsoft’s only gaming mouse doesn’t know when to clock out

Microsoft's Pro Intellimouse attempts to fuse the comfort and simplicity of a professional mouse with the extreme responsiveness of a gaming mouse. It's a successful effort, but not without sacrifices.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Chrome OS
Web

Wish Chrome displayed in a different language? Here's how to change it

Browsing the web the way you want to is one of the tenets of the modern world and that means consuming it in the language you want. To help make that happen, here's how to change your language in Google Chrome.
Posted By Jon Martindale
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

You could spend $1,000 on an iPhone, or buy one of these awesome laptops instead

Finding a decent laptop is easy, but finding one under $1,000 is a bit tricky. Luckily, we've taken some of the guesswork out of picking out a budget laptop. Here are some of our favorites, the best laptops under $1,000.
Posted By Mark Coppock
apple accessories for macbook amazon deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Apple MacBook accessories before school starts

Congratulations on buying your MacBook. Get Apple accessories to match your laptop. You can now buy the Apple Magic Mouse 2, Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at discounted prices on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal laptop
Deals

The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

This school year, it is time to upgrade your pre-teen from a kids' tablet to more age-appropriate tech. An affordable option is the RCA Cambio. This device is light both in weight and in cost. Get it on sale now for $100 on Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
asus vivobook s410 amazon deal
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off this Asus VivoBook before school starts again

Gear up without missing out on a good bargain with Amazon's deal on the Asus VivoBook S410. This way, you can get a sleek and compact laptop for $100 less than its $799 list price.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
microsoft surface pro laptop amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Microsoft Surface Pro laptop for a $219 discount on Amazon

Microsoft's Surface Pro is stunningly well designed and powerful portable computer that rival Apple’s MacBook. You can get this laptop/tablet hybrid at an incredible 27% less on Amazon for $580.
Posted By Timothy Taylor