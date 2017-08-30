Acer comes to IFA 2017 packing 2-in-1s with quad-core processors

Why it matters to you Your options in new laptops and 2-in-1s using Intel's newest eighth-generation Core processors just increased significantly with Acer's latest additions.

It’s that time of the year again when consumer electronics companies show off their newest products. IFA 2017 has not even started yet and PC manufacturers have already started announcing new lines of laptops, desktops, and accessories. The biggest news this cycle is Intel’s eighth-generation Core processors, which are hitting mobile PCs first with quad-core CPUs offering 40 percent or better performance improvements. Acer jumped into the fray with its own announcement of some new models in its Windows 10 2-in-1 and laptop lineup along with a new Chromebook and Aspire all-in-one (AIO) PC.

The new Windows 10 machines include an all-new Spin 5 convertible 2-in-1, a new Switch 7 Black Edition detachable 2-in-1, and a refreshed Swift 5 laptop, each with the new 8th Gen Intel Core processors. A new Chromebook 15 model brings a large-screen option to fans of Google’s Chrome OS platform. Finally, Acer is introducing the newest member of the Aspire line of AIO PCs with the Aspire S24, its slimmest-ever model, that also makes use of Intel’s newest technologies.

Acer Swift 5

Acer’s Swift 5 slots in between the Swift 3 and Swift 7 traditional laptops, offering a 14-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS touchscreen display with thin bezels for minimized chassis size. The refreshed models will be equipped with new 8th gen Intel Core processors while retaining the usual thin design, and weighing less than one kilogram. Magnesium-lithium alloy is used in the top and bottom covers, and it adds some strength to the palm rest.

The Swift 5 uses Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium technologies to bring the sound, and Skype for Business certification helps make sure the machines can be used for professional video conferencing and responsive Cortana experiences. Windows 10 is on hand, of course, along with 802.11ac wireless with 2×2 MIMO support.

Acer has not provided any additional specifications for the machines, so it is reasonable to expect that the same general experience with today’s models will be on-hand. If so, that will mean 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), Windows Hello support via fingerprint scanner, and up to 13 hours of rated battery life.

The refreshed line will start at $1,000 and ship in December.

Here are the full specifications for the Swift 5.

Display Size: 14-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS multi-touch Processor: Intel Core i7-8550U

Intel Core i5-8250U Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR3 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 Storage: 256Gb or 512GB PCIe Or SATA SSD Dimensions: 329 x 228 x 14.9 mm Weight: 0.97 kg Battery Life: Up to 8 hours Wireless 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO Webcam HD webcam with HDR

Acer Spin 5

The refreshed Spin 5 adds a 15-inch model to the current line’s 13-inch version, while significantly increasing the machine’s gaming chops. Both models are equipped with eighth-generation Intel Core processors for some additional performance punch, offer up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and promise up to 13 hours of battery life. Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium once again handle the audio, with two front-firing speakers placed specifically to avoid being blocked in whichever convertible mode, while Skype for Business certification and Cortana support is provided by four array microphones with far-field voice-recognition technology.

Writing via Windows 10 Ink is enabled with the optional Acer Active Stylus, and solid wireless connectivity is ensured via Acer’s omnidirectional ExoAmp Antenna. Both machines utilize all-metal chassis and Full HD displays.

The 13-inch Spin 5model weighs 1.5 kg, is a thin 15.9 mm, and promises up to 13 hours of battery life. It will start at $800 in North America and it will ship in September.

The new 15-inch version of the Spin 5 is 17.9 mm thin while weighing just over two kilograms, with an estimated 10 hours of battery life. This model will go up against Lenovo’s Yoga 720 15-inch model by packing in an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU that promises some serious gaming performance along with significant improvements in creative productivity when editing images and video. The 15-inch Spin 5 will also ship in September 2017, and will start at $800 in North America.

Here are the specifications for the Spin 5:

Display Size: 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Processor: Intel Core i7-8550U

Intel Core i5-8250U Memory: 8GB or 16GB DDR4 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (15-inch only) Storage: 256Gb or 512GB SATA SSD Dimensions: 15-inch: 381.5 x 258.1 x 17.9 mm

13-inch: 324.4 x 226 x 15.9 mm Weight: 15-inch: 4.41 pounds

13-inch: 3.31 pounds Battery Life: 15-inch: Up to 10 hours

13-inch: Up to 13 hours Wireless 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO Webcam HD webcam with HDR

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition

Acer’s line of detachable 2-in-1 machines increases by one with the introduction of the Switch 7 Black Edition, which is the world’s first fanless 2-in-1 machine to feature a discrete GPU for enhanced gaming and productivity performance. The Switch 7 Black Edition pairs Intel’s eighth-generation Core i7 CPU with Nvidia’s new GeForce MX150 GPU, the latter of which has has been shown to slot in between the older GeForce 940MX and the GTX 1050 in terms of overall gaming chips. The fanless design is enabled through the use of Acer’s Dual LiquidLoop cooling technology, to maintain the tablet’s silent operation within its 1.15 kg brushed-aluminum chassis.

Another first is the use of the Acer AutoStand, a kickstand that can automatically deploy and retract for one-handed operation. The Switch 7 Black Edition sports a 13.5-inch display with a sharp 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) resolution in the increasingly popular 3:2 aspect ratio for enhanced productivity. The embedded, battery-free stylus uses Wacom EMR technology with a full 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and pen tilt support to compete directly with the new Microsoft Surface Pro. Finally, Windows Hello support is provided by an optical-based under-glass fingerprint sensor that supports power-on authentication (POA), letting users turn on and instantly log into the machine with a single touch.

The Switch 7 Black Edition will ship in December, starting at $1,700.

Here are the full specifications for the Switch 7 Black Edition:

Display Size: 13.5-inch FHD+ (2,256 x 1,504) IPS display

3:2 aspect ratio Processor: Intel Core i7-8550U Memory: 16GB of LPPDR3 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 Storage: 512GB SATA SSD Dimensions: 329.4 x 229.7 x 9.99 mm – tablet only

329.4 x 236.4 x 15.29 – tablet and keyboard dock Weight: 1.15 kg – tablet only

1.55 kg – tablet and keyboard dock Battery Life: Up to 10 hours Wireless 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO Webcam Rear camera: 5MP Full HD

Front camera: 720p HD

Acer Chromebook 15

Acer’s Chromebook 15, one of our Chromebooks, has received an update. In this case, it is a Full HD IPS panel nestled with a brushed-aluminum top cover and keyboard deck built into a chassis that weighs 1.72 kg (3.79 pounds) and is 18.9 mm thin. The machine utilizes dual-core Intel Celeron or quad-core Pentium processors coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. Acer engineered the new Chromebook 15 to be fanless, so it’s completely silent.

Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO support, and two USB Type-C 3.1 ports for future peripheral support. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card reader, and a combo audio jack. The front-facing HD webcam offers an 88-degree field of view, and sound duties are performed by two upward-facing speakers with high-definition audio. Finally, Acer estimates battery life at 12 hours.

The Chromebook 15 will be shipping in October to North America at $400. The machine will be carried at the Acer Store and at retailer Best Buy.

Here are the full specifications for the Chromebook 15:

Display Size: 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touch or non-touch Processor: Intel Celeron dual-core N3350

Intel Celeron dual-core N3450

Intel Pentium quad-core N4200 Memory: Up to 8GB LPDDR4 Graphics: Intel HD graphics Storage: 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB eMMC Dimensions: 378 x 256 x 18.95 mm Weight: 3.97 pounds Battery Life: Up to 12 hours Wireless 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO Webcam HD webcam with HDR

Acer Aspire S24

Acer’s final mainstream PC announcement involves its latest addition to the Aspire line of AIO PCs, the Aspire S24. It’s Acer’s slimmest AIO ever, fitting a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS display into a slim profile of only 5.97 mm. The display has ultra-narrow 2.7 mm bezels, for a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and offers a 178-degree viewing angle.

The Aspire S24 is intended to look good in any decor with its black-and-matte-gold color scheme. The display is tiltable from negative-5 to 30 degrees and incorporates Acer’s ExaColor for accurate colors and its Bluelight Shield and Flickerless technologies to reduce eye fatigue.

In terms of computing power, Acer is incorporating Intel’s eighth-generation Core process and optional Optane memory, with storage options ranging between 256GB SSD and 2TB hard disk drive (HDD) options. Wireless connectivity is provided by Intel 802.11ac W-Fi with 2×2 MIMO support. Audio duties are provided by a 2.1 channel sound system with subwoofer, Acer TrueHarmony, and Dolby Audio Premium. For an extra bit of convenience, Acer has built a Qi-compatible wireless charger into the Aspire S24’s base.

Buyers in North America will be able to purchase the Aspire S24 in January at a starting price of $1,000.

Here are the full specifications of the Acer Aspire S24: