 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Acer laptop is $189 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Acer Aspire 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.
Acer

There are Black Friday laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but if all you need is a basic device for simple tasks, you should be going for a budget option like the Acer Aspire 1. Originally priced at $230, it’s currently even cheaper from Amazon for Black Friday at $189, for savings of $41. Its price may return to normal at any moment though, as we’re not sure how much stock is allocated for the shopping holiday, so if you want to get this laptop for less than $200, you need to complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 1 laptop

The Acer Aspire 1 isn’t going to offer similar performance as the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, these specifications are more than enough for day-to-day functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and building reports. The laptop is also a great choice for watching streaming shows, as it features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, so you’ll be getting sharp details and bright colors.

The 128GB eMMC of the Acer Aspire 1 offers ample storage space for your files, and it ships with Windows 11 in S Mode. To further boost your productivity, the Acer Aspire 1 comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal so you’ll be able to use apps like Word and PowerPoint, and an extensive suite of ports that includes three USB ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

Don't Miss:

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap laptop from Black Friday deals, you may want to set your sights on the Acer Aspire 1. It’s already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $230, but you can get it for even cheaper from Amazon at just $189 following a $41 discount. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make the purchase though, as the offer may be gone by then, and we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance on Cyber Monday. To make sure that you get the Acer Aspire 1 for a bargain, push through with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
MacBook Air M1 just got a massive discount for Black Friday
An opened Macbook Air M1 sitting on a table.

MacBooks are expensive, but if you want a relatively cheap but dependable one, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy's offer for the Apple MacBook Air M1 that's part of its Black Friday deals. From $1,000, the version of the laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is currently available for $750 following a $250 discount. You shouldn't wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before making your purchase though, as stocks may be long gone by then. To make sure that you don't miss this bargain, you have to buy the MacBook right now.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
There have been several releases since the Apple MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020, with the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max being the latest and most powerful. However, it remains in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option, partly because Apple's M1 chip is a huge step up in performance from the Intel processors that its predecessors used. The efficiency of the chip also allows the Apple MacBook Air M1 to go completely fanless, so it remains silent when in use without any risk of overheating, in addition to a battery life of up to 18 hours from a full charge.

Read more
Best Buy MacBook sale: Save on the M3 MacBook Pro and more
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

If you've been holding off on your next big MacBook purchase, there's probably no better chance at huge discounts than with Black Friday MacBook deals. Best Buy is taking the lead here with a massive sale for all kinds of MacBooks, including the recently released Apple MacBook Pro M3. There's no telling how long the offers will remain online though, so you have to hurry in browsing the sale. If any of these Black Friday deals for MacBooks catch your attention, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy's MacBook sale
The cheapest MacBook in Best Buy's sale is the pre-owned 2015 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, which you can get for an

Read more
Wow — Samsung’s insane 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $600 off
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

This is one of the most exciting Black Friday deals on gaming monitors -- a $600 discount on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor, which brings its price from Samsung down to $900 from $1,500. It's still not cheap, but it's actually a steal if you're looking for the perfect companion to a powerful gaming PC. However, like most Black Friday Samsung deals, it's unclear how long the 40% off will remain available because of the massive interest in the brand's devices. To make sure that you don't miss out, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a premium gaming monitor that features a 49-inch display with dual QHD resolution, which is equivalent to the screen space of two 27-inch QHD panels, and Samsung's QLED technology that promises the deepest blacks and vivid colors. The monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the display are updated. It's faster than our computer monitor buying guide's recommended speed of between 120Hz to 144Hz, so you'll be getting extremely smooth gameplay, especially with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro also preventing screen tearing and stuttering.

Read more