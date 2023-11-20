There are Black Friday laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but if all you need is a basic device for simple tasks, you should be going for a budget option like the Acer Aspire 1. Originally priced at $230, it’s currently even cheaper from Amazon for Black Friday at $189, for savings of $41. Its price may return to normal at any moment though, as we’re not sure how much stock is allocated for the shopping holiday, so if you want to get this laptop for less than $200, you need to complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 1 laptop

The Acer Aspire 1 isn’t going to offer similar performance as the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, these specifications are more than enough for day-to-day functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and building reports. The laptop is also a great choice for watching streaming shows, as it features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, so you’ll be getting sharp details and bright colors.

The 128GB eMMC of the Acer Aspire 1 offers ample storage space for your files, and it ships with Windows 11 in S Mode. To further boost your productivity, the Acer Aspire 1 comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal so you’ll be able to use apps like Word and PowerPoint, and an extensive suite of ports that includes three USB ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

Don't Miss:

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap laptop from Black Friday deals, you may want to set your sights on the Acer Aspire 1. It’s already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $230, but you can get it for even cheaper from Amazon at just $189 following a $41 discount. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make the purchase though, as the offer may be gone by then, and we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance on Cyber Monday. To make sure that you get the Acer Aspire 1 for a bargain, push through with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations