Off to college? Acer just slashed the price of this Chromebook to $200

Jennifer Allen
By
The Acer Chromebook 314 facing forward.

Chromebook deals are a special bunch of great value options a lot of the time. We’ve spotted a particularly great one over at Acer. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook 314 for $200 saving you $100 off the regular price of $300. Even better, if you use the code GRADS10 at checkout, you save an extra 10% so the Chromebook cost just $180. If previous laptop deals have been too pricey for you, this could be the one you’ve been waiting for. It has all the essentials you need from a Chromebook and even sports a full HD screen. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 314

Acer is one of the best laptop brands for affordable computing, thanks to it knowing how to get the most from a tight budget. The Acer Chromebook 314 has all you could need in this price range. It offers an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. If this system were running Windows 11, it’d be very sluggish but when running Chrome OS, it performs well.

As with all the best Chromebooks, it’s designed so that you primarily use cloud-based apps like Google Apps and you save all your files on the cloud too. It keeps costs down while also being pretty efficient for your needs too. While some Chromebooks scrimp on the screen quality, the Acer Chromebook 314 offers a great one. It has a 14-inch full HD screen so you get the benefits of a 1920 x 1080 resolution which makes a huge difference to the amount of space you have while working.

There’s no numeric keypad on the keyboard but it’s a comfortable one to use. There’s also a 720p webcam for taking video calls while on the move. Port-wise, you have four USB ports in all for connecting all your devices. Bluetooth 5.1 support makes it easy to connect wireless devices while there’s a headphone jack for a more traditional way of doing things. Impressively, the Acer Chromebook 314 also commands a battery life of up to 12.5 hours so this is a system that’s going to last you all day long without having to worry about grabbing the charger.

Convenient in nearly every way, the Acer Chromebook 314 is currently on sale at Acer for $200 so you save $100 off the regular price of $300. Add the code GRADS10 at checkout and you save a further 10%, bringing it down to $180. You’re simply not going to get better than this for a Chromebook with a full HD screen. Buy it now before the deal ends.

