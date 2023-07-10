If you’re undecided between taking advantage of Chromebook deals or 2-in-1 laptop deals for your next device, you should know that you can get the best of both worlds with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. The 2-in-1 Chromebook is on sale from Best Buy for a very affordable $129 instead of $249, for savings of $120. That’s nearly half the device’s original price, but we don’t expect it to stay this cheap for long as its stocks won’t last forever. If you’re interested, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and process the transaction immediately so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311

If you want an affordable but versatile machine for work or school purposes, you should consider the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. It’s powered by the Mediatek MT8183C processor, MediaTek Integrated Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are too slow for traditional laptops. However, since Chromebooks with Google’s Chrome OS rely on web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of traditional software, they’ll still run smoothly despite their cheaper components. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 comes with a 64GB eMMC for storage, which is also limiting in a normal laptop but not too much here because of the device’s support for cloud storage through Google Drive.

In addition to accessing the wonders of Chrome OS, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide defines as a device that features the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. The 360-degree hinges that attach the Acer Chromebook Spin 311’s 11.6-inch HD touchscreen to is body will allow you to easily transform the device from laptop mode to tablet mode, depending on what you need at any given moment.

