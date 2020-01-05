At CES 2020, Acer has announced its largest and most impressive monitor yet, the Predator CG552K.

If a 34-inch ultrawide panel still leaves you feel constrained, you might be the demographic for Acer’s new 55-inch OLED gaming monitor. Though striking with its television-sized panel, the Predator CG552K isn’t the first gaming-focused display to top 50 inches. HP’s 65-inch Omen X Emperium and Dell’s OLED Alienware 55 had paved the big screen path for PC gamers at last year’s CES.

Still, there’s a lot of gaming tech that went into this screen. The panel comes with Adaptive Sync support with HDMI Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smooth gaming. And for GeForce gamers, Acer claimed that the CG552K is also G-Sync compatible. Along with 0.5ms gray-to-gray response time, you shouldn’t experience ghosting or screen tears on the gorgeous 55-inch panel.

The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz with overdrive support, and all these gaming-focused features makes the Predator CG552K very competitive against the Alienware 55.

Beyond gaming, creatives who adopt Acer’s larger display canvas will also appreciate features like a color accurate screen and DisplayHDR 400 support. The panel achieves a brightness of 400 nits, and the screen covers 98.5 percent of the wide DCI-P3 color space, making it suitable for creative work flows if you need a large panel.

A light sensor helps to adjust the panel’s brightness, and a proximity sensor wakes up the Predator when a gamer enters the room. There are also two built-in 10W speakers for stereo audio.

The Predator CG552K will be priced at $2,999 when it becomes available in the second quarter, a $200 premium over Alienware’s comparable offering at Dell’s current discounted price.

Acer Predator X38: Immersive curve

Acer has also announced the Predator X38 hopes to solve that by adding a 2300R curve to the 37.5-inch ultra-wide QHD screen. With a resolution of 3,840 x 1,600 pixels and G-Sync support, Nvidia GeForce gamers will be able to glean details across the screen.

Acer boasts a refresh rate of 175Hz and a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms in overdrive for buttery smooth gaming. Like the CG552K, this panel also supports 98 percent of the wide DCI-P3 color space and DisplayHDR 400. The 38-inch panel comes with two built-in 7-watt speakers.

The Predator X38 will be available starting in April for $2,399.

Predator X32: Ultimate 4K gaming joy

If you value resolution and performance above screen size, you may be better off choosing the 32-inch Predator X32. Even though the X32 doesn’t come with a headline-leading 55-inch OLED screen, it comes loaded with technology that serious gamers will appreciate, like mini-LED backlighting for 1,152 zones of local dimming along with 4K resolution.

The technology helps the panel achieve its DisplayHDR 1400 certification, and the X322 can achieve 720 nits of brightness, making it versatile enough to handle everything from gaming to creative workflows. Additionally, this color accurate panel supports 99 percent of the AdobeRGB color space and 89.5 percent of the Rec. 2020 color gamut — the latter ideal for gamers who want to create their own videos.

And with G-Sync Ultimate technology, you’ll get smooth game play with 144Hz refresh rates. Gamers salivating at this technology-packed panel should start saving up now, as the Predator X32 gaming monitor will cost a whopping $3,599 when it becomes available in April.

Editors' Recommendations