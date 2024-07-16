If you’re looking for a gaming desktop, Prime Day is certainly one of the sales events you should be paying attention to. The best Prime Day deals include items from all kinds of categories, but there’s always something satisfying about getting premium tech at a lowered price. That’s why we like Prime Day gaming PC deals like this one on an Alienware Aurora R15 desktop computer, complete with an RTX 4080. So long as you are an Amazon Prime member (or are able to take advantage of the Amazon Prime free trial) you can get this Aurora R15 prebuilt desktop for just $2,000, which is $500 less than the usual $2,500 if you tap the button below. Keep reading for more details.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15

This edition of the Alienware Aurora R15, featuring the red Legend 2.0 design, has an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 2TB of HDD storage, and the legendary Nvidia RTX 4080 processor for excellent graphics. This is a high-powered gaming studio with a very cool looking presentation that any gamer should appreciate.

Our Alienware Aurora R15 review is clearly from a different edition (most strikingly, it is blue, but the hardware is also different) but there are some things to note from the review that correlate highly with the Aurora R15 on offer today. For example, though not necessarily easy, it is much easier on this edition of Alienware PC than most in the past to make upgrades. There are also decent upgrades to the cooling mechanisms in both versions of the desktop. In any event, this desktop will be great for making your gaming dreams a reality.

