One of Alienware’s best pre-built gaming PCs has a $400 discount

Not all gaming PC deals are worth buying, but here’s an offer that gamers looking for a new machine shouldn’t ignore — Dell’s $400 discount on the Alienware Aurora R15, which brings its price down from $1,600 to $1,200. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s a steal price for one of the brand’s best pre-built gaming PCs. You’re going to have to hurry though, because there’s a chance that the bargain will already be gone if you check again tomorrow. Proceed with the transaction right now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 has taken the spot of the best Alienware gaming PC in our roundup of the best gaming PCs, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, is still a pretty awesome gaming PC by today’s standards. Its futuristic design isn’t just a gimmick, as the gaming desktop can play the best PC games of today and the upcoming PC games of tomorrow with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Alienware Aurora R15’s internal components are easy to upgrade due to the Alienware Aurora R15’s Legend 2.0 design, but you won’t have to swap components any time soon.

The 512GB SSD of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is enough for multiple AAA titles, including their necessary updates, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games right away. If you always find yourself playing for several hours, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming desktop is cooled by five fans and honeycomb-shaped vents.

The powerful and stylish Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is currently available from Dell for $1,200 instead of $1,600, for $400 in savings that you can spend on accessories such as monitor deals or more video games. We’re pretty sure that the discount won’t remain online for a long time though, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, you need to push through with the purchase right now. Secure your own Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC for much cheaper than usual, before it’s too late.

