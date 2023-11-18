 Skip to main content
The 3 best Alienware gaming PC Black Friday deals available now

If you want to pick up some great gaming PC Black Friday deals, these Aurora R15 configurations will net you a powerful gaming PC for a good price. If you aren’t familiar with Alienware, it’s a company that specializes in gaming desktops and laptops, and it’s been around for nearly two decades, so you know you’re getting something solid when you buy it. The cases also look pretty cool, and if you’re planning on going for an Alienware desktop, be sure to check out some of the other Alienware Black Friday deals for things like monitors, gaming chairs, and other accessories.

Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4060 — $1,300, was $1,600

The side of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The first configuration we have here is probably the best if you want to go for something that’s a bit more budget-oriented, which isn’t to say it’s not powerful as it still has an RTX 4060. It’s not the most powerful card, but it will let you play most modern games at 1080p with good graphical settings and gives you access to DLSS 3. Besides that, you get an Intel Core i7 13700F, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that will easily handle any productivity task you throw at it, including some editing. It’s also great to see 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which will make the overall day-to-day experience very smooth, with the only downside being the 512GB of storage, which isn’t much these days, although an upgrade should be relatively simple.

Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4070 — $1,800, was $2300

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop in black at a side angle.
Alienware

Bumping up in price a little, the RTX 4070 is a much more rounded card and is a great option for 144op gaming at 100Hz+ refresh rates. 1440p is a good bump from 1080p and is probably a better option these days than going for a 4K resolution since the gear needed to run that can be very expensive. Besides the GPU you get an AMD Ryzen 9 7900, which is one of the most powerful CPUs on the market and is more than enough for productivity work, editing, and even doing some streaming while you game, so it’s a versatile and powerful PC. You still only get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, although storage is bumped up to 1.5TB, which is much better for gaming these days.

Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4090 — $3,100, was $3,900

Alienware Aurora R15 with Cryotech cooling.
Alienware

Of course, if you want the best of the best and are willing to pay for it, the RTX 4090 will knock pretty much anything out of the park. It’s a card made for 4k gaming, although be aware that even it can’t really crack anything higher than 100Hz, at least on the highest settings, so if you want to go faster than that, you’ll have to bring the settings down a bit. As for the CPU, you get the more powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, which can handle pretty much any processing task you throw at it, while the 32GB of RAM will be more than enough to give you a comfortable day-to-day experience, even if you love to have dozens of tabs and apps open.

