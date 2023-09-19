 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $500 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to invest in gaming PC deals, you should expect to shell out a significant amount of cash if you want a powerful machine. You have the chance at enjoying huge savings along the way though, through offers like Dell’s discount for the Alienware Aurora R15. Instead of the gaming desktop’s sticker price of $3,700, you’ll only have to pay $3,200 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but the $500 in savings will go a long way towards building your setup as you can spend it on monitor deals and video games. You need to push through with the purchase today though, as we’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R15 looks out of this world, but that’s not the only reason why the machine is in our list of the best gaming PCs. Inside the stylish exterior are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for all of the best upcoming PC games. When the time comes that you need faster components, the tool-less design of the Alienware Aurora R15 will make it easy to upgrade its RAM and GPU.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, you can start downloading and installing your favorite titles on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop immediately after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals. With all that storage space, there’s enough for several AAA games and all of their updates and DLCs.

Related

There are a lot of options for gaming desktops out there, but only a few can match the power of the Alienware Aurora R15. You’ll already get amazing value if you buy the machine at its original price of $3,700, so it’s a steal for just $3,200 from Dell following a $500 discount. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every single penny once you start playing games on the Alienware Aurora R15. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to walk away with savings when buying this gaming PC, you need to complete the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy just knocked $250 off this Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

For an awesome gaming monitor deal, check out the offer Best Buy has on the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. Usually priced at $800, it's down to $550 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. Offering great picture quality for anyone with the best gaming hardware, it's sure to be a fantastic upgrade for many. Here's a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor
As makers of some of the best gaming monitors, you're in good hands with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has all the right credentials for an awesome display. It's a 4K IPS panel so there's a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 but it's so much more. There's HDR400 support so you get fantastic depth and detail to whatever you're looking at.

Read more
Save $400 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 for a limited time
The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop with a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.

HP has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone happy with slightly older tech. Today, you can buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop for $1,200 saving $400 off the regular price of $1,600. A great saving on an equally great gaming desktop, here's a quick look at what it offers. Hit the buy button if it feels like the one for you.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
HP has made some of the best gaming desktops over the years and the HP Omen 40L reflects that level of expertise. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. While the 40-series is the latest range of graphic cards from Nvidia, the 30-series continues to be more than powerful enough for many gamers.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $300 off at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

You can't really beat gaming laptop deals that also relate to some of the best gaming laptops around right now. That's the case today with $300 of the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,600 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for $1,300 with that $300 saving being a huge chunk of change to enjoy. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, this is one that's worth paying attention to. We're here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
One of the best gaming laptops around, especially if you want a small and portable gaming setup, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has everything you could want in this price range. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor paired up with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Read more