This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $500 off today

If you’re planning to invest in gaming PC deals, you should expect to shell out a significant amount of cash if you want a powerful machine. You have the chance at enjoying huge savings along the way though, through offers like Dell’s discount for the Alienware Aurora R15. Instead of the gaming desktop’s sticker price of $3,700, you’ll only have to pay $3,200 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but the $500 in savings will go a long way towards building your setup as you can spend it on monitor deals and video games. You need to push through with the purchase today though, as we’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R15 looks out of this world, but that’s not the only reason why the machine is in our list of the best gaming PCs. Inside the stylish exterior are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for all of the best upcoming PC games. When the time comes that you need faster components, the tool-less design of the Alienware Aurora R15 will make it easy to upgrade its RAM and GPU.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, you can start downloading and installing your favorite titles on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop immediately after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals. With all that storage space, there’s enough for several AAA games and all of their updates and DLCs.

There are a lot of options for gaming desktops out there, but only a few can match the power of the Alienware Aurora R15. You’ll already get amazing value if you buy the machine at its original price of $3,700, so it’s a steal for just $3,200 from Dell following a $500 discount. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every single penny once you start playing games on the Alienware Aurora R15. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to walk away with savings when buying this gaming PC, you need to complete the transaction right now.

