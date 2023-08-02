 Skip to main content
Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are up to $1,000 off right now

Andrew Morrisey
If you’re looking to take on some of the best PC games you’re going to need a great gaming setup. Alienware is one of the biggest names in gaming, routinely placing models amongst the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs. Right now at Dell you can save big on Alienware laptops and PCs, with some pretty massive savings on the table. The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop and x17 R2 gaming laptop stand out as two of the most impressive deals. Read onward for more details, and shop knowing Dell is including free shipping with a purchase.

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop — $1,500, was $2,780

The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop on a white background.

The Aurora R13 gaming PC offers some legendary Alienware technology at prices that are more accessible than its more professional-level desktops. However, this build sees the R13 with some pretty impressive internal hardware. They include a super fast 16-core Intel i9 processor and 16GB of RAM. A powerful graphics card is something you’ll need for lag-free gameplay, and this R13 has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which provides plenty of power to take on things like intense multiplayer action. This gaming PC also comes with a 1TB solid state drive, so you should have enough storage space to handle even the largest of gaming libraries. Cryo-tech cooling technology rounds out the top highlights of this gaming PC. It allows you to game for hours on end without overheating or processor throttling.

Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop — $1,950, was $4,000

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop with Cyberpunk 2077 on the screen.

The Alienware x17 R2 is one of the more popular gaming laptops, as it brings unparalleled gaming performance into a thin, smartly engineered laptop body. This build is packed with some of the most powerful gaming specs you’ll find, with a 14-core processor, 32GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with its own 8GB of RAM coming together to power all of your favorite gaming adventures. This x17 R2 gaming laptop also has 1TB of solid state storage capacity, which should be enough to house even the largest gaming libraries but also provides speedy access to them. The X17 R2’s display rounds out its top features, coming in at 17-inches and Full HD resolution, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology helping to keep gameplay smooth and lag-free.

