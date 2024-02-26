Save $1,000 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090

There are some gaming laptop deals that will give you a decent device for cheap, but if you’re looking at the other end of the spectrum, we’ve found an offer from Dell that you should consider. The Alienware m18 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, originally priced at $4,300, is down to $3,300 following a $1,000 discount. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but that’s a lot of savings on your purchase that you can spend on video games and accessories. You need to be quick though, because its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

If you want performance that can go head-to-head with the best gaming laptops, you won’t regret going for the Alienware m18. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. What’s more, all that power under the hood will be on full display on the gaming laptop’s 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern titles.

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop ships with a 4TB SSD, which offers enough space for several AAA titles with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games right away. It’s also equipped with the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, so it’s going to keep running at peak performance even after you’ve been playing for hours.

Alienware is a Dell-owned gaming-focused brand that’s among the most popular in the market, and one of its most powerful devices is the Alienware m18 gaming laptop. If you’re willing to make an investment in your gaming machine, you can get the version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card for $3,300 instead of its sticker price of $4,300. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you lose this chance at $1,000 in savings, so if you’re interested in the Alienware m18 gaming laptop, you need to push forward with the transaction as soon as possible.

