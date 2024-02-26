 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $1,000 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.
Alienware

There are some gaming laptop deals that will give you a decent device for cheap, but if you’re looking at the other end of the spectrum, we’ve found an offer from Dell that you should consider. The Alienware m18 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, originally priced at $4,300, is down to $3,300 following a $1,000 discount. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but that’s a lot of savings on your purchase that you can spend on video games and accessories. You need to be quick though, because its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

If you want performance that can go head-to-head with the best gaming laptops, you won’t regret going for the Alienware m18. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. What’s more, all that power under the hood will be on full display on the gaming laptop’s 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern titles.

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop ships with a 4TB SSD, which offers enough space for several AAA titles with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games right away. It’s also equipped with the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, so it’s going to keep running at peak performance even after you’ve been playing for hours.

Related

Alienware is a Dell-owned gaming-focused brand that’s among the most popular in the market, and one of its most powerful devices is the Alienware m18 gaming laptop. If you’re willing to make an investment in your gaming machine, you can get the version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card for $3,300 instead of its sticker price of $4,300. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you lose this chance at $1,000 in savings, so if you’re interested in the Alienware m18 gaming laptop, you need to push forward with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get $500 off the Dell XPS 15 with an RTX 4050 and 1TB SSD
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

There's no shortage of laptop deals out there, but only a few can match the value of Dell's offer for the Dell XPS 15. The version of the device with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and a 1TB SSD, originally priced at $1,999, is on sale for $1,499 following a $500 discount. It's still not cheap, but it's one of the top laptops in the market right now so you know that you'll be getting your money's worth. You need to act fast though, because once stocks get sold out, we're not sure if you'll get another chance at making this purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop
The Dell XPS 15 will soon be replaced by the Dell XPS 14 in the upcoming Dell XPS reset, despite reigning over our roundup of the best 15-inch laptops. Before the model is discontinued, don't miss this opportunity to get dependable laptop featuring a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this version of the Dell XPS 15 offers fantastic performance that will boost your productivity and creativity, and it can even function as a gaming laptop to play the best PC games at low to medium settings.

Read more
Alienware sale: Up to $1,000 off top gaming laptops and gaming PCs
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands among gamers, and its devices always attract a lot of attention whenever there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. There's actually an ongoing sale from Dell itself, so here's your chance at massive discounts when buying the premium-priced machines. Take a look at our recommendations below or browse through everything that's available with price cuts, but either way, you're going to have to be quick with your decision on what to purchase because these bargains won't last long.

What to buy in Dell's Alienware sale
If you already have a good gaming monitor, or you're also going to buy one from monitor deals, then you'll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest option in Dell's sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's

Read more
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $570 off right now
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Gamers don't need to spend more than $1,000 if they want a reliable gaming desktop because there are gaming PC deals like HP's offer for the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. From the machine's original price of $1,400, it's on sale for only $830, following a $570 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so if you're interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
If you want to play the best PC games without any issues, then the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card will be enough for this purpose, as it's also equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It may struggle if you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but that's understandable considering you'll be paying much less for the HP Victus 15L compared to the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs.

Read more