This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti is $1595 off

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is originally priced at $4,595, and believe it or not, it’s already worth every penny at that cost. However, you can currently get it at $1,595 off — a discount that’s very rare to see in gaming laptop deals — so you’ll only have to pay $3,000. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer from Dell, so if you’ve got the cash and you’re on the hunt for a powerful gaming machine, don’t think twice in proceeding with this purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

When you open the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop, the first thing that will impress you is its 17.3-inch Full HD screen with a 480Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be playing your favorite games with lifelike details and vivid colors. The display also comes with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces blue light emissions without affecting performance or consuming resources. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a highly responsive keyboard that could be the advantage that you need to emerge victorious during boss fights and multiplayer matches.

Under the hood, the Alienware x17 R2 packs performance that can challenge the best gaming laptops. You’ll be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and be ready for future titles, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 64GB of RAM. The gaming laptop has a 2TB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA games with all of the updates that you need to download, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can start using the machine as soon as you power it on.

There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market right now, but for hardcore gamers, this is the one that you should be aiming to buy — the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $3,000, following a $1,595 discount from Dell on its sticker price of $4,595. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to enjoy massive savings while making a serious investment in PC gaming, you can’t go wrong with buying the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop.

