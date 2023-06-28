 Skip to main content
One of the best Alienware gaming laptops is $1,300 off

Gamers who are looking to purchase one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market should turn their attention towards the Alienware x17 R2. The machine is currently available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that slashes its price from $4,300 to $3,000 — it’s still not cheap, but we assure you that it’s worth every single penny. However, since the offer is part of a clearance sale, there’s no telling when it will disappear, so you need to buy the gaming laptop now if you want to get it for a more affordable price than usual.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x17 R2 stands out among the best gaming laptops because of its relatively large 17.3-inch display with Full HD resolution. However, that’s not the only thing that’s interesting about the device’s screen — it also has a refresh rate of 480Hz, making it the first laptop to offer this feature. If you want to fully appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, there’s no better gaming laptop to do that with than the Alienware x17 R2.

The groundbreaking display of the Alienware x17 R2 won’t matter if the gaming laptop isn’t able to provide the necessary processing power. Thankfully, it does, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, combined with 64GB of RAM that will not only let you play the most demanding games at their highest settings, but also run other apps alongside them like streaming software. The Alienware x17 R2 also comes with Windows 11 Home in its 1TB SSD, so you’ll have ample space for several AAA titles with all the necessary updates.

The Alienware x17 R2 is still pretty expensive at its discounted price of $3,000 from Dell, but it’s one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can buy right now. The device already provides great value at its original price of $4,300, so you wouldn’t want to miss the chance at $1,300 in savings. You’ll have to beat all the other shoppers in this ongoing clearance sale though, so you’re going to have to act fast if you want to purchase the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop before stocks run out.

