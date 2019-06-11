Amazon tablet deals: Fire HD tablets get steep discounts for Father’s Day

Share

Apple’s iPad may still be at the top of the tablet game, but there’s an array of Android tablet offerings on the market from brands like Amazon, Samsung, and others. Father’s Day is around the corner and if you’re especially attracted to all the accoutrements that come with Amazon’s ecosystem, the Fire HD tablet series may be a great gift option. Right now, Amazon is offering its Fire HD 8 for just $60, and its premium Fire HD 10 for just $120. Those scorching prices aren’t likely to last long, so head to Amazon and score yours now before these deals go up in smoke.

The Alexa audio assistant has evolved immensely in the four years since its release, and it stands out as a strong selling point for the entire Fire HD tablet series. With Alexa on the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10, you can gain quick, hands-free access to a host of information and entertainment, from songs to videos to games and more. Find the best Android apps, in the app store. Check traffic or weather reports, personal calendars, to-do lists, and more in an instant. The adaptable Alexa is also able to control compatible smart home devices like cameras, lights, and thermostats. All told, there’s not too much Alexa can’t do on the Amazon Fire HD, and she’s a big reason why they’ve become one of the industry’s top tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 8 – $60

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the more powerful and affordable tablets of its size. The vibrant, 8-inch HD screen is protected by a frame which withstood over 50 durability tests from drops to spills, and more. Available in black, yellow, blue, or red, the Fire HD 8 tablet includes either 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 400 GB with MicroSD memory cards), and boasts up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery. Among the included Amazon bells and whistles are free, unlimited cloud storage for your Amazon content, and of course, the all-powerful Alexa audio assistant (more on that below). When it comes to content, Fire HD 8 unlocks access to over 600,000 games, social media apps, TV and movie-provider apps, and more, in addition to millions of songs through the Amazon Digital Music Store. A rear-facing camera lets you easily capture photos and videos, while Amazon’s award-winning FreeTime parental control software gives you custom controls over all of your child’s content.

Normally $80, the Fire HD 8 is down to just $60.

Amazon Fire HD 10 – $120

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s most powerful tablet, and is among our favorite Android tablets of 2019. With a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display and either 32GB or 64GB storage options, the Fire HD 10’s picture quality and performance make it a truly top-notch tablet. Dual 1.8 GHz core processors power the Fire HD 10, providing instant app launches, smooth video quality on games, and a powerful overall performance. In addition to all the aforementioned features and access to content available with the Fire HD 8, the Fire HD 10 includes an additional front-facing camera, perfect for video calls with friends and family. Of course, Amazon’s premium tablet is going to include Amazon’s premium audio assistant, so Alexa is always at your beck and call.

Normally $150, the Fire HD 10 is down to just $120.

