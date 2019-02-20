Digital Trends
Computing

Amazon takes $200 off Apple's latest 13-inch retina display MacBook Air

Anita George
By
Apple MacBook Air Press Photo
Apple Press Photo/Apple Newsroom

It’s not often that retailers like Amazon offer substantial discounts on newly released MacBooks, so when it happens you would be wise to pounce on the deal.

Especially when the deal is $200 off of Apple’s latest MacBook Air. While the discount only knocks the price down to $1,199, it is still a good deal to grab while you can, considering the fact it was just released late last year.

We reviewed Apple’s latest MacBook Air in November and it was generally well-received, with only a few noted drawbacks, such as a “below-average battery life” and a not-so-bright display. But the 2018 MacBook Air also had a few highlights, including: Keyboard and trackpad improvements, the inclusion of Touch ID, loud speakers, and the superior build quality MacBooks are known for.

If you are an Apple product devotee on the hunt for a new computer, Amazon’s MacBook Air deal might be the way to go.

Apple’s latest version of the MacBook Air still has all the features that made it so beloved when it first came out: A thin, lightweight design, its classic wedge shape, and a sharp, vivid display.

The new version, however, also comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 13-inch retina display featuring 4 million pixels, a built-in FaceTime HD camera, and 1.5TB of SSD storage. The MacBook Air’s sleek build is also an aluminum alloy, and for the first time apparently, made of 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The inclusion of two Thunderbolt 3 ports should be noted as well. Apple touted the port type as “the most versatile port ever.” That description seems accurate since the Thunderbolt 3 ports allow users to charge their devices, plug in 4 and 5K displays, and use eGPUs among other devices.

It is unclear when Amazon’s $200 off discount promotion will end because there doesn’t seem to be an end date listed. And so it will most likely conclude when the MacBook Air is out of stock.

It is worth mentioning, however, that this particular discount is only for the 256 GB version of the 2018 MacBook Air and not for the 128 GB version. The 128 GB version has its own $99 discount.

