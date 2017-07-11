Pick up an AMD system? Be sure to check out AMD4U for free games and software

Why it matters to you If you're considering an AMD-based system, or already bought one, then don't miss out on your AMD4U benefits.

AMD has been making some noise lately, introducing its increasingly popular line of Ryzen CPUs based on its new Zen architecture and giving Intel some real competition. And, the upcoming and hotly anticipated release of its Radeon Vega consumer GPUs is keeping gamers on their toes. Now, AMD is looking to build on its momentum with the introduction of its AMD4U program.

AMD4U is designed to highlight games and creative applications that are optimized for AMD CPUs and GPUs. The program is being kicked off with some special offers from Square Enix and Adobe and offers some serious benefits for anyone who is thinking of buying a new system based on AMD technology.

First up is Square Enix, which is offering up to three free games from its Square Enix Collective portfolio of indie titles — estimated to be worth a cool $40. As Phil Elliott, the creator of the Square Enix Collective, put it:

“With AMD’s commitment, as part of the AMD4U program, we are able to provide gamers with access to an amazing array of new gaming experiences from these handpicked indie developers. The games available as part of the offer will showcase the variety and depth of the Collective portfolio, and bring fresh perspectives and new ideas, taking full advantage of AMD’s powerful systems.”

Next up is Adobe, which is offering free subscriptions to a couple of its cloud creative solutions, including up to two months of Adobe Creative Cloud (a $100 value) or three months of the Creative Photography plan (a $30 value). Sue Skidmore, Adobe’s head of partner relations, describes the company’s participation saying:

“Adobe Creative Cloud and the Creative Cloud Photography plan offered in the AMD4U program provide an amazing opportunity to discover the best creative tools available, like Adobe Illustrator CC, Adobe InDesign CC, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe Lightroom CC, and a wealth of personalized learning resources.”

Qualifying AMD-based systems include those using Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors and Radeon RX 500 series GPUs, along with some older components so nobody is left out. If you already picked up an eligible system, then you can redeem your AMD4U perks here. If you are in the market for a new AMD-based system, then be sure to check out this list of eligible systems before pulling out your credit card.