AMD just leaked four of its own upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs

AMD has just leaked four of its upcoming processors. Presumably by accident, or simply to drive up the hype, it added the models of next-gen Ryzen 7000 processors to a marketing resource file.

While this is definitely not the entire Ryzen 7000 lineup, it now seems safe to say that these four iconic current-gen CPUs will make a comeback in Zen 4: The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X are coming soon.

It’s one thing when leaks come from various anonymous sources, but this time around, AMD itself is the source of the leak. Within the AMD resource library, you can find mentions of four new Zen 4 processors hidden among a marketing file for the AMD Ryzen Pro lineup. VideoCardz spotted the CPUs, which — in all likelihood — should probably have stayed secret for the time being, but because of what seems like a slip-up, they’re viewable within the library.

The Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X all made it onto AMD’s secret leaked list. This is in line with previous leaks, bar one mention — some sources said that the Ryzen 7 7700X wouldn’t be coming in the first wave of processors, but these findings suggest otherwise. It’s possible that these might be the four CPUs that will open up the first wave of next-gen AMD CPUs.

Assuming all four of these make it to market this year, it does make one wonder whether there will be any more Ryzen CPUs coming out in 2022. The lineup is markedly missing a few models that we’d expect to see based on their popularity in their current generations, such as the Ryzen 7 7800X or the budget-friendly Ryzen 3 line.

We know for a fact that AMD will resurrect the 3D V-Cache in Zen 4, hoping to repeat the success of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It’s very likely that this CPU won’t be coming out right away, though, and we still don’t know if AMD will stick to a single CPU with a 3D V-Cache or if it will expand the range to include more processors.

Although AMD has inadvertently leaked the names of four CPUs, it obviously didn’t share their specifications just yet. Based on previous speculations, we can assume that the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X will come with 16 cores and 32 threads, and those numbers will drop as we move further down the lineup. The Ryzen 5 7600X is only expected to feature six cores and 12 threads.

AMD is yet to confirm a release date for its next-gen Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” lineup, but a lot of signs point to mid-September. This would put it ahead of Intel in the race to launch new processors, seeing as Intel Raptor Lake is supposedly not going to arrive until October. Stay tuned — AMD is likely going to reveal the new processors in August.

