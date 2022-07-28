 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD just leaked four of its own upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Monica J. White
By

AMD has just leaked four of its upcoming processors. Presumably by accident, or simply to drive up the hype, it added the models of next-gen Ryzen 7000 processors to a marketing resource file.

While this is definitely not the entire Ryzen 7000 lineup, it now seems safe to say that these four iconic current-gen CPUs will make a comeback in Zen 4: The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X are coming soon.

AMD Ryzen resource library with new 7000-series CPUs highlighted.
VideoCardz

It’s one thing when leaks come from various anonymous sources, but this time around, AMD itself is the source of the leak. Within the AMD resource library, you can find mentions of four new Zen 4 processors hidden among a marketing file for the AMD Ryzen Pro lineup. VideoCardz spotted the CPUs, which — in all likelihood — should probably have stayed secret for the time being, but because of what seems like a slip-up, they’re viewable within the library.

The Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X all made it onto AMD’s secret leaked list. This is in line with previous leaks, bar one mention — some sources said that the Ryzen 7 7700X wouldn’t be coming in the first wave of processors, but these findings suggest otherwise. It’s possible that these might be the four CPUs that will open up the first wave of next-gen AMD CPUs.

Assuming all four of these make it to market this year, it does make one wonder whether there will be any more Ryzen CPUs coming out in 2022. The lineup is markedly missing a few models that we’d expect to see based on their popularity in their current generations, such as the Ryzen 7 7800X or the budget-friendly Ryzen 3 line.

We know for a fact that AMD will resurrect the 3D V-Cache in Zen 4, hoping to repeat the success of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It’s very likely that this CPU won’t be coming out right away, though, and we still don’t know if AMD will stick to a single CPU with a 3D V-Cache or if it will expand the range to include more processors.

AMD Ryzen processor render.

Although AMD has inadvertently leaked the names of four CPUs, it obviously didn’t share their specifications just yet. Based on previous speculations, we can assume that the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X will come with 16 cores and 32 threads, and those numbers will drop as we move further down the lineup. The Ryzen 5 7600X is only expected to feature six cores and 12 threads.

AMD is yet to confirm a release date for its next-gen Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” lineup, but a lot of signs point to mid-September. This would put it ahead of Intel in the race to launch new processors, seeing as Intel Raptor Lake is supposedly not going to arrive until October. Stay tuned — AMD is likely going to reveal the new processors in August.

Editors' Recommendations

The HP Omen gaming PC is $500 off with today’s deal

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting eight new tracks, including Waluigi Pinball

Waluigi Pinball.

How to turn off a PS5

Playstation 5 system and DualSense controller.

Ana de Armas shines as Marilyn Monroe in new Blonde trailer

Ana de Armas sitting on a couch in a scene from Blonde.

Level up your home security with the Lorex July flash sale

Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt WiFi Outdoor Security Camera mounted on stone wall.

PlayStation reenters the handheld gaming scene with special edition Backbone

The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition has a phone in it.

The best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and covers for 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro in its Sandstone case.

Microsoft Edge has a new trick for increased performance

Edge Browser

The best curved monitors for 2022

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

If you love Animal Crossing, you need to check out Bear & Breakfast

bear and breakfast impressions pc promo art

Best gaming deals for August 2022

father and son playing video games

PS5 beta update brings back folders, 1440p, and more

Playstation 5 system and DualSense controller.

How to use Discord on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X with controller.