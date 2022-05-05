 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD Ryzen 7000 may offer next-level DDR5 support

Monica J. White
By

According to the latest rumors, AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors may offer native support for DDR5-5600 memory, which is more than currently offered by Intel Alder Lake.

The leaker also provided some extra information: The Raphael lineup will also include Raphael-X 3D processors, implying that AMD may already be bringing back the 3D V-Cache we’ve seen in the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Raphael = DDR5-5600
Raphael-X = 3D + DDR5-5600
Dragon Range＝Raphael + FCBGA-FL1
FCLK ~ 1600~1800MHz

&mdash; Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) May 5, 2022

The information comes from Twitter leaker KittyYYuko. In a succinct, quick message, they were able to provide quite a lot of material for some exciting speculation. With the launch of AMD Ryzen 7000 processors coming up in a few months, every bit of information is worth examining, but do make sure to maintain some skepticism until AMD itself shares the full specs of the lineup sometime in the future.

According to the leak, the Ryzen 7000 desktop lineup will include both Raphael and Raphael-X. However, only one range of CPUs will launch this year. AMD will release Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs without 3D V-Cache technology in 2022, and now, the Raphael-X 3D lineup is rumored to follow in 2023, branded as Ryzen 7000X3D.

Seeing as the recent AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is doing great and showing off its massive 3D V-Cache in terms of fantastic gaming performance, it’s not exactly a surprise that AMD might want to bring the tech back soon. However, the implication of there being a whole separate Raphael-X line suggests that there may be more than just one such CPU this time around.

The leak also states that both the Ryzen 7000 and the Ryzen 7000X3D lineups will come with native support for DDR5-5600 memory. Previous reports indicated a slower memory spec of DDR5-5200, so we’re seeing a huge increase here. For comparison, Intel Alder Lake’s native memory spec is DDR5-4800, but it’s also expected to support DDR5-5600 upon the release of Intel Raptor Lake in the fall. In short, AMD and Intel will go head-in-head here, after months of AMD being behind due to not supporting DDR5 memory at all.

AMD Ryzen 7000 chip.
Wccftech

The leaker talked about the Infinity Fabric Clock Speed (FCLK) of the upcoming processors. Infinity Fabric is AMD’s proprietary interconnection architecture. It’s responsible for transmitting data and control throughout the components that are linked to it. This can refer to the memory controller, and FCLK refers to the speed of that controller. As per the latest leak, the AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop processors will have an FCLK ranging from 1,600MHz to 1,800MHz.

Lastly, the tweet shared a tidbit of information about the upcoming AMD Zen 4 APUs for laptops, dubbed “Dragon Range.” The leak states that these APUs will utilize the AMD Raphael die on the FCBGA-FL1 socket.

As of right now, DDR5 RAM is still expensive in comparison to DDR4, but as time goes on, we will see increased adoption of the new technology. As other leaks state that AMD Ryzen 7000 may not support DDR4 RAM at all, the above news is somewhat bittersweet — the CPUs will offer quicker speeds, but may not let you choose between the more budget-friendly DDR4 and the pricey DDR5.

Editors' Recommendations

History remembers names in new House of the Dragon trailer

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds review: Old school is new again

Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck walk in the hallway of the USS Enterprise in a scene from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The best fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video (May 2022)

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.

The best romance TV shows on Netflix (May 2022)

Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs in Love.

The best feel-good movies on Netflix (May 2022)

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

Summer Game Fest set for June, and you can watch it in IMAX

A promo image for Summer Game Fest 2022.

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (May 2022)

The Peanuts gang in "To Mom (and Dad) With Love."

The best dramas on Hulu right now

Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind.

The best rom-coms on Hulu right now

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Fortnite is back on iOS thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Jonesy running in Fortnite.

Elon Musk to take Twitter CEO role for the first few months

elon musk stylized image

Nvidia GeForce Now uses DLSS to hit 4K on Windows and Mac

GeForce Now on a MacBook Air.

The best horror movies on Amazon Prime (May 2022)

Morfydd Clark as the titular Maud in Saint Maud.