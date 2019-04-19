Digital Trends
Computing

AMD’s 2020 Ryzen CPUs could have a big boost in power efficiency

Jon Martindale
By
AMD CEO Lisa Ku
AMD

With all eyes on AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 3000 CPUs built upon the Zen 2 architecture, it’s a little difficult to get excited about the chip line that comes after that one. But new details of AMD’s Zen 3 platform, which would likely form the basis of Ryzen 4000 CPUs, could see them enjoy a large boost in power efficiency, as well as a sizeable uptick in performance.

AMD employed a somewhat classic “tick-tock” design for its Ryzen CPUs so far. The first generation saw the introduction of the new architecture. Built on a 14nm process, it made huge gains in general performance over AMD’s previous designs and gave Intel its first real competition at the top end in years. The second-generation Ryzen 2000 series CPUs were built upon the 12nm Zen Plus architecture and saw modest gains in clock speed and efficiency. Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs will likely enjoy greater performance gains (though not to the same extent as the original Zen architecture) with its 7nm process.

Its successor, Zen 3, will be closer to the second-generational Ryzen improvements, but early reports on it suggest it might be more impactful than some small improvements to clock speed. Zen 3 will be built on TSMC’s 7nm Plus node which leverages extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), a new process for manufacturing chips that could see some impressive gains without shrinking the process. The 7nm Plus node will still be 7nm, but it will allow for an increase in transistor density of up to 20% according to PCGamesN. It will also result in a power consumption reduction of as much as 10%.

This should mean that AMD is able to offer a slightly greater performance and efficiency improvement with Zen 3 over Zen 2 than it did with Zen Plus over Zen. While we would like to say that such chips will be great for mobile devices, AMD has typically used last-generation parts for its mobile CPUs and APUs. That means that even if we see some notable efficiency improvements in desktop Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 CPUs in 2020, we may have to wait until 2021 with whatever comes next to see mobile chips that can take advantage of Zen 3 enhancements.

In the meantime, we have Ryzen 3000 CPUs to get excited for. The mobile versions (based on last-generation Zen Plus cores) have already started to show up in some laptops and the desktop variants are only a few months or weeks away from release this summer.

If you need a new chip right now though, there are some great deals on Ryzen 1000 and 2000 CPUs.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
Affectiva A.I. Emotion Tracking
Emerging Tech

How emotion-tracking A.I. will change computing as we know it

Affectiva is just one of the startups working to create emotion-tracking A.I. that can work out how you're feeling. Here's why this could change the face of computing as we know it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Stock photo of computers on a desk with a toy robot
Computing

Report says 20% of all 2018 web traffic came from bad bots

Distil Networks published its annual Bad Bot Report this week and announced that 20% of all web traffic in 2018 came from bad bots. The report had other similarly surprising findings regarding the state of bots as well.
Posted By Anita George
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface go
Deals

Amazon strikes $100 off the price of Microsoft Surface Go tablets

If you've been eyeing Microsoft's Surface Go for its compact size and portability, now may be a great time to buy the tablet. Amazon has a $100 discount on the Surface Go, bringing the price of this slate down to just under $400.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wacom cintiq 16 first impressions review 7 1
Photography

Sweet 16: Wacom’s Cintiq 16 pen display makes retouching photos a breeze

Wacom’s Cintiq pen displays are usually reserved for the pros (or wealthy enthusiasts), but the new Cintiq 16 brings screen and stylus editing to an approachable price. Does it cut too much to get there?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
stock photo of cd and cd burner
Computing

Mueller report releases on CD, forces Congress to find PCs with disc drives

The Mueller report was released this week to Congress via CDs and congressional members had to find PCs with working disc drives to access the 400-page document. The redacted report was also released to the public on a website.
Posted By Anita George
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Google Chrome will get a Reader Mode for distraction-free desktop browsing

If Google's testing of Reader Mode on the Chrome Canary desktop browser is successful, soon all Chrome users will gain access to this feature. Reader Mode strips away irrelevant content on a webpage for distraction-free browsing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
twitch troll arrested amazon purchase
Gaming

Kick off your streaming career with our complete guide to Twitch broadcasting

Streaming games on Twitch for the first time can be daunting to say the least, but with a few simple steps, it's remarkably easy to do. Here's how to do so using a PC, Mac, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Smart Home fails USB Stick
Computing

Former student uses USB Killer device to fry $58,000 worth of college’s PCs

A former student used a USB Killer device to short circuit more than $58,000 of computers at a private New York college earlier this year. The student pled guilty to the charges and sentencing is scheduled to begin in August.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had their prices slashed as we edge towards the release of their third generation. Whether you're a gamer or someone who needs multi-threaded performance, there's a deal for everyone with some heavy discounts to take…
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp chromebook 15 numpad 2019 press
Computing

The number pad on HP’s Chromebook 15 makes spreadsheet work a breeze

HP's Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a metal keyboard deck with full-size keys, and a dedicated number pad, making it the second Chromebook model, following Acer's Chromebook 715, to be suited for spreadsheet work.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's how you can download the best free music players for your Mac

Tired of your Mac's default music player? Take a look at our picks for the best free music players available for your Apple rig. Whether you're a casual listener or an audiophile, you're sure to find something that fits your needs here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff