The Aorus RTX 4090 Master is the biggest GPU we’ve ever seen

Nathan Drescher
By

Gigabyte’s Aorus RTX 4090 Master is the biggest GPU we’ve ever seen. We don’t yet know the full specs of this GeForce RTX 4090 model, but we do know we’re going to need a very large case to house this beast.

This is a monster unit. It needs four slots all to itself on a motherboard. It comes with three 11 cm fans. It is 35.8 cm (14.1 inches) long and 16.2 cm (6.4 inches) wide, meaning we could literally stack several smaller RTX cards inside of it and still have some room to spare. Videocardz.com did the math and determined they could fit 10 Radeon RX 6400 cards inside.

The Aorus RTX 4090 Master gpu.
Gigabyte

This huge GPU should be enough to house the GeForce RTX 4090, which Nvidia announced on September 20. These are the newest graphics cards featuring Ada Lovelace architecture, offer better ray tracing, significantly improved rendering, and DLSS 3. It comes with up to 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Nvidia is promising 2.5GHz of clock speed on the 4090 while gulping 450W of power. The RTX 4090 doesn’t come out until October 12, so we’ll need to wait to put it through real-world use, but we can expect impressive performance thanks to double the number of CUDA cores.

But we are drooling at the thought of one of those high-end maxed out RTX 4090s inside this enormous Aorus Master unit. The power draw must be impressive and we’re not looking forward to the electric bill (nor the incredibly high prices), but maybe here is something that will finally catapult gaming into the next era. After all, this is still a GPU waiting for a game worthy of its power.

