The 2023 MacBook Air with M2 has a significant discount today

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade to the new Apple 2023 MacBook Air with M2, now is the time to do it. It has dropped from $1,299 to $1,202 for extra savings of almost $100 below the normal list price. It is not as much as the December weekend flash deal, which was featured during holiday sales and gave you $200 off the total price. However, this Apple deal gives you an opportunity to seize upon extra savings outside the holiday season so you can get your hands on the 2023 Apple Air M2. Choose from Starlight, Silver, or Space Gray to get the discount; you will pay more for the Midnight color. There are no coupon codes to remember, either; the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Why you should buy the Apple 2023 MacBook Air with M2

It’s still a good time to buy an M2 MacBook Air, especially with Amazon’s super sale. Apple’s M3 chip is still not available, and there are no plans for release beyond the MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air makes excellent use of the M2 chip with a new, generous 15.3-inch screen that is a considerable step up from previous models with a Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It features a noticeably more streamlined look to the M2 over the M1, with an improved 1080p webcam for better video recordings and a longer battery life.

This is a starter model with just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, making it perfect for lighter users who use their laptops for checking email, browsing the web, and using basic software. It is incredibly lightweight, making it perfect as a daily carry, and its super thin design won’t take up a ton of space in your bag. Overall, it is one of the best MacBooks you can buy in 2024 and what, in our opinion, Apple has always wanted to make in a MacBook Air. Our Air M2 review details a “downright sublime” experience, thanks to the addition of the M2 chip. 

Now is your chance to snag the 2023 model for $97 off the normal retail price. Usually $1,299, it’s currently down to just $1,202. It’s only available for a limited time, so don’t hesitate to check out the offer and snag a MacBook for yourself.

Topics
Lena Borrelli is a Digital Trends contributor previously featured in ZDNET, Techopedia, CNET, and Home Advisor.
