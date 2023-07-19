There’s few times of the year better to buy a new laptop than when school is around the corner. With so many people looking for new computers for the school year, there’s always some great savings to be found. Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market. Its MacBook lineup offers a range of features at different price points, and while Apple’s prices tend to lean a little higher than many of the other best laptop brands, some great discounts on Apple laptops can be yours right now. We’ve tracked down the best back-to-school MacBook deals taking place. From the MacBook Air to the high-end MacBook Pros, we’ve tracked down the best savings you can find. Read onward for more details.

MacBook Air M1 (2020) — $899, was $999

The first incarnation of the new Apple processor in a MacBook came in the Apple MacBook Air M1, which is still now a few years later still an incredibly capable laptop. The M1 chip is both powerful and efficient, which is what allows such a slim laptop to be able to handle certain professional-grade tasks. This is the base model, which comes in with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. This should be plenty for most uses, and Apple manages to squeeze the most out of all if its laptops’ specs. The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for both students and professionals, as it’s designed to make work, play, and creating easier and more exciting.

MacBook Pro M2 13-inch (2022) — $1,099, was $1,299

For users looking to get into a laptop with Apple’s new in-house processor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a good option. It’s less expensive than the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, in part because it utilizes the entry level M2 chip, and in part because it utilizes the previous generation MacBook Pro body. It still has everything most users will be looking for in a laptop, with the M2 processor providing ample performance and efficiency. This 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB of storage space. It gets up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, allowing you to go for days at a time between charges whether you spend them in the classroom, in the office, or working remotely from a coffee shop.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 14-inch (2023) — $1,799, was $1,999

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the model you want if you’re looking for a laptop that sports Apple’s newest MacBook Pro design and still gives you a nice balance of performance, portability, and affordability. This laptop has the Apple M2 Pro processor, which provides enough performance even for the needs of most professional users. Some benefits of stepping up to the 14-inch model include its larger 14-inch screen, advanced camera and audio with a 1080p Facetime HD camera, and a six-speaker sound system that includes Spatial Audio. All of these make the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip a fun laptop to work on, and it can fit nicely into the life of both students and working professionals.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 16-inch (2023) — $2,249, was $2,499

If you’re looking for the Apple MacBook Pro with the largest display, this 16-inch model is the one you’re looking for. This particular build comes with the M2 Pro processor, which is a big step up from the base M2 processor and provides more performance, which many people looking for a larger laptop are also looking for. This 16-inch model provides room for a larger battery and thus longer life, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 able to reac 22 hours of usse on a single charge. The 16.2-inch screen is probably the biggest step up over other MacBook models. It provides over 1,000 nits of brightness that will come in handy if you’re working in bright spaces, and extreme dynamic range that content creators and weekend binge watchers will really be able to take advantage of.

MacBook Pro M2 Max 14-inch (2023) — $2,899, was $3,099

Despite there being a larger 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro, Apple doesn’t hold anything back with this 14-inch model. It has the high-end M2 Max processor, which is the most powerful processor you can get in an Apple laptop. While it’s powerful enough to take on things like video editing, photo editing, and even high-end visual effects, it’s still capable of up to 18 hours of battery life between charges. The beautiful 14.2-inch display makes doing creative work an immersive experience, and because this screen comes in at two inches less than the larger MacBook Pro, it’s more portable and easier to tote from place to place. The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Max is a good laptop option if you love Apple software, need some portability, and want to take on some high-end computing tasks.

MacBook Pro M2 Max 16-inch (2023) — $3,249, was $3,499

Professionals who make their living with their laptop should consider this loaded version of the Apple MacBook Pro. This is the 16-inch model, and it comes with the Apple M2 Max processor, which is the most powerful processor you can get in a MacBook pro. It’s a 12-core processor with 38 GPU cores, all of which provide ample performance for high end tasks like video editing, color grading, and even visual effects. This, of course, makes it capable of any more common day-to-day tasks you may want to throw at it, and use of an Apple laptop does get you access to all of your favorite apps from the Apple software ecosystem. You can compare the MacBook Pro M2 Max and M2 Pro if you aren’t sure which processor is best for your needs, or even check out our MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide.

Editors' Recommendations