  1. Computing

Asus’ new VivoBook Flip 14 comes with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 and starts at just $600

By
Asus

Asus is refreshing one of its most popular Windows 10 convertibles with big power under the hood. Now available for purchase starting at $600, the latest VivoBook Flip 14 models come with options for AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors, offering plenty of power for both work and play. That makes it an easy competitor for the best budget laptops.

With configurations including the Ryzen 5 5500U, and capping out with the Ryzen 7 5700U, Asus believes these new models have what it takes to be “perfect for multitasking and high-definition entertainment.” That’s also backed with up to 16GB of RAM, as well as 1TB of PCIe solid-state-drive storage on top-end configurations.

We’ve already seen laptops such as the Lenovo Flex 5 come with this new AMD CPU inside, and Asus is now the latest to refresh its lineup to sync up with AMD’s newest offerings. These latest generation AMD CPUs are built on the 7nm  Zen 2 microarchitecture and are quite speedy compared to the Intel 11th generation counterparts. The Ryzen 5 5500U comes with six cores for processing, and the Ryzen 7 5700U a total of eight cores.

Asus

As a convertible, the VivoBook Flip 14 sports an all-metal chassis and diamond-cut edges. There’s also a new color-blocked enter key with bright-yellow edges and a diamond-cut lip to open the lid. You’ll also find touch screen support, and the optional ASUS Pen active stylus, which will let you ink and draw on the screen. Asus promises that the precision-engineered metal hinge on the VivoBook Flip 14 is tested to pass a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test.

Other notable features on the new VivoBook Flip 14 include its 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen that fits into a 13-inch-class chassis. It sports a slim bezel, 178-degree viewing angles, and has 100% sRGB color reproduction for immersive visuals.

Of course, there’s the signature Asus NumberPad 2.0 on select models, which lets you turn the trackpad into a number pad. All models also have larger keycaps over previous generations, for more comfortable typing. Asus is even including what it is calling “MyAsus” software, which it says can help seamlessly integrates VivoBook Flip 14 with mobile devices. The software allows for wireless file and URL transfers, remote file access, and the ability to multitask across connected mobile devices.

The VivoBook Flip 14 is available for purchase now from  the Asus store and coming soon to Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart.com. There are different configurations, depending on where you purchase, and the prices will vary accordingly.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap laptop deals for April 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap desktop computer deals for April 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

The best laptops for 2021

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors could steal one of Intel’s competitive advantages

everything amd has announced at ces 2021 so far 1

Nvidia leak shows next-gen GPUs could be five times as powerful as RTX 3080

nvidia rtx 3060 review evga 5

Buy a MacBook Pro in 2016? Apple may have knowingly sold you a faulty unit

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 02

Microsoft officially announces Build 2021, and the stakes are high

microsoft build 2018 what to expect header getty

Two new Razer Blade gaming laptops rumored to finally support AMD Ryzen 5000

razer blade 15 review 2020 05

Dell XPS 13 is $295 off right now

microsoft surface pro 7 book 2 dell xps 13 apple macbook air 2019 pre memorial day sales laptop

Best cheap printer deals for April 2021

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for March 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best cheap Adobe Photoshop deals for April 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Best cheap laser printer deals for April 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome