Asus is refreshing one of its most popular Windows 10 convertibles with big power under the hood. Now available for purchase starting at $600, the latest VivoBook Flip 14 models come with options for AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors, offering plenty of power for both work and play. That makes it an easy competitor for the best budget laptops.

With configurations including the Ryzen 5 5500U, and capping out with the Ryzen 7 5700U, Asus believes these new models have what it takes to be “perfect for multitasking and high-definition entertainment.” That’s also backed with up to 16GB of RAM, as well as 1TB of PCIe solid-state-drive storage on top-end configurations.

We’ve already seen laptops such as the Lenovo Flex 5 come with this new AMD CPU inside, and Asus is now the latest to refresh its lineup to sync up with AMD’s newest offerings. These latest generation AMD CPUs are built on the 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture and are quite speedy compared to the Intel 11th generation counterparts. The Ryzen 5 5500U comes with six cores for processing, and the Ryzen 7 5700U a total of eight cores.

As a convertible, the VivoBook Flip 14 sports an all-metal chassis and diamond-cut edges. There’s also a new color-blocked enter key with bright-yellow edges and a diamond-cut lip to open the lid. You’ll also find touch screen support, and the optional ASUS Pen active stylus, which will let you ink and draw on the screen. Asus promises that the precision-engineered metal hinge on the VivoBook Flip 14 is tested to pass a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test.

Other notable features on the new VivoBook Flip 14 include its 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen that fits into a 13-inch-class chassis. It sports a slim bezel, 178-degree viewing angles, and has 100% sRGB color reproduction for immersive visuals.

Of course, there’s the signature Asus NumberPad 2.0 on select models, which lets you turn the trackpad into a number pad. All models also have larger keycaps over previous generations, for more comfortable typing. Asus is even including what it is calling “MyAsus” software, which it says can help seamlessly integrates VivoBook Flip 14 with mobile devices. The software allows for wireless file and URL transfers, remote file access, and the ability to multitask across connected mobile devices.

The VivoBook Flip 14 is available for purchase now from the Asus store and coming soon to Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart.com. There are different configurations, depending on where you purchase, and the prices will vary accordingly.

