  1. Computing

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate is a Surface competitor with a killer OLED screen

David Matthews
By

Asus has been releasing a slew of devices with OLED screens recently, such as the excellent Vivobook Pro 16X. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED continues that trend and focuses on entertainment and productivity. In fact, Asus says there’s no need to carry multiple devices.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet in the same vein as Microsoft’s Surface line. It features a full-sized detachable keyboard and stylus support. Although, unlike the Surface, the computer comes with a keyboard instead of being sold separately. It even sports an adjustable cover stand with a 170-degree hinge.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED hero shot.

Obviously, with OLED right in the name, Asus really wants you to notice the screen. It’s a 13.3-inch 1080p display that’s able to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and maxes out at 550 nits of peak brightness.

Along with Dolby Vision certification, it’s also DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, so watching HDR content should be enjoyable. Finally, Asus says the screen has 70% lower blue light levels than an LCD screen and a 0.2-millisecond response time.

Staying with the outside, there is a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, which Asus says is up to 3.5 times louder than a standard amplifier. There’s a five-megapixel front-facing shooter and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Vivobook Slate also features “AI Noise-Canceling Audio,” which should make those Zoom calls sound clear.

Rounding out the chassis specs, there are two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and an optional fingerprint sensor on the power button. Speaking of power, the company claims a 60% charge in 39 minutes.

1 of 5
Asus vivobook 13 Slate OLED front image.
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED assortment.
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED portrait mode.
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED entertainment.
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED artist.

Productivity and content creation seem to be a huge aspect of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED. The included Asus Pen 2.0 uses the Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 and has up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. There are four interchangeable pen tips that are supposed to mimic different kinds of drawing pencils.

The pen itself charges via USB-C and adds functionality when paired via Bluetooth, such as taking screenshots. Adobe aficionados will enjoy the free month of Adobe Creative Cloud that comes with the tablet.

On the inside, the tablet features modest specs that should be enough for most people. There is a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with a 3.3GHz processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB of eMMC storage or up to 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. These are notably low-powered components for a premium Windows device, comparing more directly with the Surface Go 3 in terms of price and performance.

This obviously isn’t a gaming powerhouse, but Asus does point out cloud gaming with Wi-Fi 6 and the included free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

As if the focus on content creation wasn’t enough, Asus is rolling out “Artist Editions” of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED. The company collaborated with Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert to design two versions of the tablet that reflects their respective art styles. These will be available in early 2022.

According to Asus, the standard Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will launch “sometime in December” with a starting price of $600.

Editors' Recommendations

Swann dives into home security with new video doorbell and window sensor

SwannBuddy Video Doorbell

Pixel 3a confirmed to get Android 12L even as Google winds down Pixel 3 support

Google Pixel 3a XL hands on.

Amazon’s air quality sensor can tell you when indoor air is dirty

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

The Harder They Fall review: Making the Old West feel new again

Regina King and Lakeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall.

Fitbit Luxe gets major updates with SpO2 measurement and always-on display

The Fitbit Luxe tracker has received major updates Credits: Fitbit official.

SwiftKey finally brings Apple-style Universal Clipboard to Windows and Android

Swiftkey Feature image

The best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Sigourney Weaver in Alien.

The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video right now

Eva Green and Daniel Craig in Casino Royale

The best touchscreen gloves for your smartphone

best touchscreen gloves

This drone-like ‘flying car’ has just taken a step toward commercialization

SkyDrive SD-03 eVTOL aircraft.

Can’t buy a OnePlus 9RT in your country? Here are the best alternatives to get

OnePlus 9RT in Black as leaked by tipster Evan Blass ahead of launch

ISS astronaut shares stunning time-lapse of mission highlights

A view of Earth from the space station.

Check out NASA’s top skywatching tips for November

clear dark sky weather forecast photographers alpine labs pulse 7