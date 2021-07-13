Don’t miss Staples’ Asus VivoBook laptop deal today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals to replace your aging machine, you shouldn’t settle for the lowest prices from unknown brands to avoid headaches. Go for trusted names in the industry and consider Asus laptop deals for reliable performance that will help you achieve your daily tasks. Staples, a steady source for laptop discounts, is currently offering the Asus Vivobook 15 for only $390, a $60 discount off its original price of $450.

When you open the Asus Vivobook 15, you will be greeted by a 15.6-inch full HD display with NanoEdge bezels and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. Whether you’re working on documents, watching movies, or browsing the internet, you’ll enjoy bright colors and sharp details on the laptop’s display. Meanwhile, inside the laptop are the Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for snappy performance when launching and running the latest productivity apps, plus a 128GB solid-state drive for enough space to store your software and files.

Typing on the Asus Vivobook 15’s backlit keyboard is comfortable due to its ergonomic design, as well as the ErgoLift hinge that slightly tilts the laptop for an optimized typing position. The laptop keeps strangers away with the help of a built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad, and it even prevents the growth of bacteria through Asus’ BacGuard antibacterial treatment. It’s also packed with different kinds of ports, including USB-C, USB 3.2, and HDMI, for compatibility with most accessories.

Upgrade your old laptop into the Asus Vivobook 15, and you’ll wonder why you didn’t do so sooner. The laptop’s an even more attractive purchase due to Staples’ $60 discount, which brings its price down to just $390 from its original price of $450. The offer may disappear at any moment, though, so if you want an affordable but dependable laptop, you should click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your Asus Vivobook 15.

