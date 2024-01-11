 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best 17-inch laptop deals from HP, LG, Razer, and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re in the market for a new laptop but prefer as much screen real estate as you can get, a 17-inch laptop is probably the way to go. This is the largest screen you can find in a laptop and it can come in handy if you like to work in a lot of different programs at once or if you have eyesight issues. There are a lot of 17-inch laptop deals taking places right now, so a new 17-inch laptop also makes a great way to save. We’ve rounded up all of the best 17-inch laptop deals taking place right now. All you have to do is read onward for the details.

HP 17.3-inch laptop — $500, was $600

The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the model lineup, though it does have some slightly upgraded specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 512GB solid state drive. It also has an Intel Pentium Silver processor and Intel UHD Graphics. While these are closer to the entry-level range, this laptop can still get things done. You’ll also find Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking it out of the box.

LG Gram 17-inch laptop — $999, was $1,599

Using the LG Gram laptop.
LG

The larger footprint of a 17-inch laptop allows for extra room for bulkier, more powerful hardware, and the LG Gram takes advantage of it. Its upgraded specs include 32GB of RAM and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, allowing you to connect dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor. Specs like these put this laptop into a near-professional category, yet its price point makes it an option for anybody looking for a capable laptop. Despite its larger screen size, the LG Gram is designed to be ultra light and portable.

Related

ASUS ROG Strix 17-inch gaming laptop — $1,800, was $1,900

The Asus ROG Strix G17 playing Forza Horizon 5.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The 17-inch model of the ASUS ROG Strix shows just what a powerful yet affordable gaming laptop can do. It comes with an AMD Risen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as a super powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. A full 1TB of solid state storage should be plenty to house even the best PC games. This laptop also features the ROG intelligent cooling system that will keep you gaming for hours on end without overheating.

Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop — $2,000, was $3,400

A Razer Blade laptop.
Razer

While the Razer Blade is designed to be gaming laptop, it can still be used for essentially anything. It has the specs you’ll need to do things like content creation and gaming, but it currently offers such massive savings that it should be considered by anyone looking for a top notch laptop. It’s powerful Intel i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card combo will power you through almost any work day, and it also has a super fast 1TB solid state drive to house all of your media and work files.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,500, was $2,900

Woman on couch with XPS 17 on her lap.
Dell

The largest of the Dell XPS laptop models is the Dell XPS 17, and this touchscreen model sports an impressive 17-inch, 500 nit touchscreen display. This is particularly impressive when doing creative work, and when taking in some of your favorite content and digital worlds. Movies present larger and work becomes more convenient with the screen real estate of a 17-inch display, and with a slightly larger frame, the XPS 17 is able to house beefier internals and a larger battery. As spec’d for this deal, those internals include an 13th-generation Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 1TB a solid state storage.

More 17-inch laptop deals we love

You can also find discounts on models of these laptops that have higher end specs, and we’ve listed them below. But these models aren’t the only 17-inch laptop deals currently going on. You can also find discounts on 17-inch laptops from Acer, SGIN, MSI, in addition to more 17-inch laptops from LG, ASUS, and HP.

  • SGIN 17-inch laptop —
  • HP 17-inch laptop —
  • Acer Nitro 17 —
  • ASUS TUF A17 gaming laptop —
  • LG Gram 17-inch laptop —
  • MSI Vector GP77 —
  • Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop —

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
This could be your last chance to get this HP 17-inch laptop for only $290
The HP 17-inch laptop against a white background.

The holidays have left some great laptop deals hanging around, and one of them is on an HP 17-inch laptop. It’s one we’ve seen discounted before, but with the new year coming there’s no telling how much longer you’ll be able to get a deal on it. The HP 17z-cp200 with some entry-level specs is going for just $290, which is a savings of $210 from its regular price of $500. This makes it some good competition for many of the best budget laptops, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200
HP makes a wide variety of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the spectrum, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. While these specs do land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking this laptop out of the box.

Read more
Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,400 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Razer Blade 17.

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to get a powerful machine from gaming laptop deals, but if you know where to look, you can enjoy significant savings with your purchase. Here's an offer that may get you to pull the trigger quickly -- the Razer Blade 17 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for $2,000, after a $1,400 discount from Razer on its original price of $3,400. You're going to lose this chance to buy this gaming laptop at 41% off if you keep delaying your purchase though, so hurry up and proceed with the transaction.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 17 is packed with powerful components for performance that will challenge the best gaming laptops. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card combines with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM so that you can run the best PC games without any issues, while its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded gives you enough space to install several AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional DLCs. The Razer Blade 17 also offers an extensive suite of ports and an excellent build quality, which is important if you're planning to bring it with you at all times.

Read more
Best after-Christmas laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and more
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

If you're not yet done with your holiday shopping, the good news is that it's still not too late to take advantage of laptop deals that slash the prices of devices made by the best laptop brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and HP. We've rounded up our favorite bargains below so that you won't have to wade through the overwhelming number of options yourself, and also so that you can push through with your purchase as soon as possible. There's a chance that stocks for some of these offers get sold out sooner than you think, so you shouldn't be wasting any more time.
Best after-Christmas HP laptop deals

If you want reliability from your new laptop, you're going to want to take a look at HP laptop deals. The brand's devices won't let you down no matter what task is at hand, though of course, you'll have to get a model with specifications that matches your needs. Fortunately, HP laptops come in a wide range of capabilities, so you'll be able to choose a model that can provide you with the performance that you want.

Read more