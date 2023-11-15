 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best AIO cooler Black Friday deals on Corsair, MSI, and more

Albert Bassili
By

Since most modern mid-range and higher CPUs tend not to come with their fans anymore, you’re likely going to have to find your own cooling solution if you’re upgrading or buying a PC. Luckily, AIO coolers have become quite common, high-quality, and relatively cheap. There’s also a big early Black Friday sale going on several different types of AIOs you can pick from, whether you’re trying to cool a processor inside a small case or trying to build a behemoth that will be overclocked massively. Either way, we’ve collected some of our favorite AIO cooler deals below. While you’re building your PC, take a look at RAM Black Friday deals, GPU Black Friday deals and CPU Black Friday deals.

Best AIO Cooler Black Friday Deal

CORSAIR - iCUE H115i ELITE light up with RGB
Corsair

It can be hard to pick the best AIO cooler deal, mostly because people have different needs regarding what their cases can fit, but we believe the Corsair iCUE H115i ELITE probably fits the most use cases. It has a 280mm radiator and two 140mm fans, so it should fit most towers while also providing an absolute ton of cooling. It’s also targeted to the higher-end CPU spectrum, so mid-to-high-end CPUs that are going to be used heavily will be the ones that get the most out of this.

More AIO Cooler Black Friday Deals We Love

The Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD 240mm AiO liquid cooler installed inside a PC.
Corsair

Of course, not everybody needs a 280mm radiator, either because they have a smaller tower or they have a mid-range or lower CPU that doesn’t need a ton of cooling. That’s why we’ve included some more options here, from single-fan AIOs to massive ones with a 420mm radiator.

  • NZXT  Kraken 120mm Liquid Cooler —
  • Thermaltake TH360 ARGB Sync —
  • NZXT Kraken 280 —
  • CORSAIR iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 240mm Radiator —
  • CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 360mm Radiator —
  • NZXT Kraken Elite 360 —
  • CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT 360mm Radiator —
  • NZXT Kraken Elite 360 360mm with 2.36-inch wide-angle LCD display —
  • CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT 360mm with IPS LCD Screen —
  • CORSAIR iCUE H170i ELITE LCD XT Display 420mm Radiator —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Razer Black Friday deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

If you're planning to get a new gaming laptop or other gaming accessories, you should check out the Black Friday deals on Razer products. It's one of the most popular brands among gamers because of its high-performance and stylish devices, and for the shopping holiday, you can get them with huge discounts. You're going to have to hurry with your chosen purchases once you've decided what to buy though, because stocks for some of these bargains may already be running low. If you're not set on Razer, be sure to shop the rest of Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals to compare prices.

Best Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Read more
Best Buy Black Friday deals: 12 best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is pulling out the big guns this Black Friday to compete with Amazon Black Friday deals, and we're seeing a lot of great deals across the board, whether you want a laptop, a vacuum cleaner, or a fitness tracker. Of course, there are a lot of deals to go through, so we've done our best to collect some of our favorite ones below so that you don't have to. We'll also be updating this page as more and better deals come along, so be sure to check back regularly. Also, be sure to check out the Walmart Black Friday sale, as it's also going all out in the hopes of competing with Amazon.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Nest Hub -- $60, was $100

Read more
All the best Walmart laptop Black Friday deals happening right now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Walmart has started its Black Friday deals early this year, so there are a ton of cheap laptops you can buy right now. There are student laptops, gaming laptops, and laptops in between. We've pulled out some of our favorites, including the best Black Friday laptop deal currently available at Walmart. Be sure to compare this to our list of general Black Friday laptop deals to see how it compares, as Best Buy, Amazon and individual retailers have some great deals too.

Best Walmart laptop Black Friday deal

Read more