Best AIO cooler Black Friday deals on Corsair, MSI, and more

Since most modern mid-range and higher CPUs tend not to come with their fans anymore, you’re likely going to have to find your own cooling solution if you’re upgrading or buying a PC. Luckily, AIO coolers have become quite common, high-quality, and relatively cheap. There’s also a big early Black Friday sale going on several different types of AIOs you can pick from, whether you’re trying to cool a processor inside a small case or trying to build a behemoth that will be overclocked massively. Either way, we’ve collected some of our favorite AIO cooler deals below. While you’re building your PC, take a look at RAM Black Friday deals, GPU Black Friday deals and CPU Black Friday deals.

Best AIO Cooler Black Friday Deal

It can be hard to pick the best AIO cooler deal, mostly because people have different needs regarding what their cases can fit, but we believe the Corsair iCUE H115i ELITE probably fits the most use cases. It has a 280mm radiator and two 140mm fans, so it should fit most towers while also providing an absolute ton of cooling. It’s also targeted to the higher-end CPU spectrum, so mid-to-high-end CPUs that are going to be used heavily will be the ones that get the most out of this.

More AIO Cooler Black Friday Deals We Love

Of course, not everybody needs a 280mm radiator, either because they have a smaller tower or they have a mid-range or lower CPU that doesn’t need a ton of cooling. That’s why we’ve included some more options here, from single-fan AIOs to massive ones with a 420mm radiator.

NZXT Kraken 120mm Liquid Cooler —

Thermaltake TH360 ARGB Sync —

NZXT Kraken 280 —

CORSAIR iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 240mm Radiator —

CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 360mm Radiator —

NZXT Kraken Elite 360 —

CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT 360mm Radiator —

NZXT Kraken Elite 360 360mm with 2.36-inch wide-angle LCD display —

CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT 360mm with IPS LCD Screen —

CORSAIR iCUE H170i ELITE LCD XT Display 420mm Radiator —

Editors' Recommendations