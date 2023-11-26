The best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals on AMD and Intel rigs

If you’re building your own gaming PC, today is the day to buy. The Cyber Monday deals event has begun, with some of the best bargains of the year available now. We’ve organized our favorite deals from two leading (and rivaling) computer parts makers, AMD and Intel, so you can instantly spot your favorites. When you’re done shopping, we also recommend you check out the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals as a way to start “using up” some of the savings your making on building your desktop at this time of the year.

Best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

While AMD isn’t as well-known as Intel regarding processors, it makes just as good, if not better, CPUs. They also tend to be a bit cheaper for the same power, so going with an AMD CPU makes sense if you want to keep your prices down. Luckily, Cyber Monday has further seen a decrease in overall prices, and you can nab very budget-friendly AMD gaming PCs.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master —

CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RX 6400 —

Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RTX 3060 —

Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 —

Alienware Aurora R15 —

Best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals (Intel)

Of course, if you prefer to go with something you’re familiar with, there are many great Intel deals as well. In fact, you’ll find that there is a wider selection of Intel deals, especially in the higher end, so if you’re looking for a very powerful gaming PC, Intel CPU-based ones are mostly the way to go.

Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 3050 —

Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 3060 —

Alienware Aurora R15 —

Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4070 —

Corsair Vengeance i7400 with RTX 4080 —

HP Omen 45L with RTX 4090 —

Don't Miss:

How we chose these gaming PC Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best G Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations