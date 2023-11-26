 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals on AMD and Intel rigs

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re building your own gaming PC, today is the day to buy. The Cyber Monday deals event has begun, with some of the best bargains of the year available now. We’ve organized our favorite deals from two leading (and rivaling) computer parts makers, AMD and Intel, so you can instantly spot your favorites. When you’re done shopping, we also recommend you check out the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals as a way to start “using up” some of the savings your making on building your desktop at this time of the year.

Best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends / Digital trends

While AMD isn’t as well-known as Intel regarding processors, it makes just as good, if not better, CPUs. They also tend to be a bit cheaper for the same power, so going with an AMD CPU makes sense if you want to keep your prices down. Luckily, Cyber Monday has further seen a decrease in overall prices, and you can nab very budget-friendly AMD gaming PCs.

  • CyberPowerPC Gamer Master —
  • CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RX 6400 —
  • Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RTX 3060 —
  • Legion Tower 5 Gen 8  with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 —

Best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals (Intel)

Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Of course, if you prefer to go with something you’re familiar with, there are many great Intel deals as well. In fact, you’ll find that there is a wider selection of Intel deals, especially in the higher end, so if you’re looking for a very powerful gaming PC, Intel CPU-based ones are mostly the way to go.

  • Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 3050 —
  • Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 3060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4070 —
  • Corsair Vengeance i7400 with RTX 4080 —
  • HP Omen 45L with RTX 4090 —
Don't Miss:

How we chose these gaming PC Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best G Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
The 17 best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

We've reached the era of Cyber Monday sales and that means it is a great time to buy a gaming laptop for cheap. In so many ways, if you're a gamer the Cyber Monday deals season that we've just entered was made for you. And if there is any company out there that will know you best, it just might be Best Buy. Organized by the inclusion of an AMD or Intel graphics card, these are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found for you this year.

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this Dell laptop for $260
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

If you want a great budget laptop, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid option, and even though Black Friday might be officially over, there are still many great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. While this configuration of the Inspiron 15 won't win any awards, it's going for a bargain-bin price of $260 from Dell, down from the original $320. That's an incredibly low price for a laptop with these specs.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
What's impressive about this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration is the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU included, which we rarely see in the price bracket. It's an entry-level desktop CPU, but it's more than powerful enough to handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks, although it might struggle with any sort of editing work. Even so, it's more than we'd expect, and the same goes for the 8GB of RAM you get included. While it's true that Windows 11 does take up quite a lot of RAM, for this price, we'd more likely see 4GB of RAM with Windows 11 running in S mode, so it's already a bit positive there.

Read more
This MacBook Air is still at its Black Friday price of $750
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

With the shopping holiday over, we're not sure how much time you've got left before this year's Black Friday deals get taken down. If you're looking for a last-minute purchase on a new MacBook, you may want to consider the Apple MacBook Air M1. The 256GB SSD model is originally priced at $1,000, but you can still get it from Best Buy with a $250 discount, so you'll only have to pay $750 for this powerful laptop. With most Apple Black Friday deals at risk of disappearing any moment, you're going to have to make the purchase for this device as soon as possible if you're interested in the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
The Apple MacBook Air M1 was among the first devices that were released in late 2020 with Apple's M1 chip. However, despite its age, it remains on our list of the best MacBooks as a budget option with performance that's still pretty fast by today's standards. The M1 chip, combined with 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, creates a laptop that's capable of meeting most work and school needs. On top of all of that, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is simply stunning with its sleek design, rock-solid build quality, and bright and colorful 13.3-inch Retina display.

Read more