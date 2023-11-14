Best GPU Black Friday deals: Save on top graphics cards now

If you’re building a PC from scratch for gaming, then one of the most important parts of the whole thing will be the graphics card. Unfortunately, the prices of GPUs in the past few years has skyrocketed, with the latest and greatest costing well over a thousand dollars. Luckily, there are some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of to save yourself a bit of cash, and while GPU deals haven’t historically been very substantial, any amount saved can go towards another, better part.

Best AMD Graphics Card Black Friday Deals

While AMD doesn’t have access to DLSS technology, and its ray tracing is not as good as Nvidia’s, they generally have better raw performance, which is great if you’re not interested in things like upscaling. AMD GPU prices are also generally cheaper for the same processing power, so if you’re trying to save a bit of cash, going the AMD route is a good idea.

XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition 8GB GDDR5 —

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6500 XT GAMING OC 4GB GDDR6 —

XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT210 AMD Radeon RX 6650XT Core 8GB —

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GDDR6 —

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6750 XT —

XFX Speedster AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB GDDR6 —

XFX SpeedsterAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CORE 16GB GDDR6 —

XFX SPEEDSTER AMD Radeon RX 7800XT BLACK 16GB GDDR6 —

XFX Speedster AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20GB GDDR6 —

Best NVIDIA Graphics Card Black Friday Deals

One of the advantages of going with an Nvidia card, especially the latest RTX 40 series, is the better ray tracing and upscaling tech that’s available. That said, be aware that RTX DLSS is not available on all games, so be sure to check out the list of supported games and apps before taking the plunge.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3050 8GB GDDR6 —

PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB GDDR6 PCI —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 —

ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TUF 8GB GDDR6 —

PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Eagle OC 12GB GDDR6X —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle 16GB GDDR6X —

How to Choose the Right Graphics Card for Your PC

The first and most important thing to know before choosing a graphics card is what sort of resolution and refresh rate you want to go for; the higher of each, the more power you’ll need. If you’d like to go for 1080p, most lower to mid-range cards should handle it just fine at 144Hz, even with a high graphical setting. If you’d like to go for a 2k resolution, then mid-range cards are the minimum, and if you want to hit 144Hz with high graphical settings, then mid-to-high-end cards is the way to go. 4k resolutions are another beat altogether; even the highest-end cards will struggle to hit 144Hz at high graphics, so you will likely have to lower your graphics quality significantly, which might end up defeating the purpose of what you’re doing.

Of course, if you’re going into competitive sports seriously, then you’ll want to get a gaming monitor that can push several hundred frames per second on a low resolution like 1080p. In that case, mid-tier GPUs should be able to handle it fine, although, again, it depends somewhat on the graphical settings you go for. The best bet is to look at the card that interests you, then check it’s performance on the sort of games you’d like to play to give you an idea of what to go for. Also, bear in mind that monitors with higher resolutions and refresh rates can get pretty expensive, so if you’re going for the best card and the best monitor, you can easily go over $2k and into $3k.

